Wall Street closes higher after doubts raised by the evolution of the pandemic

Wall street has bounced (Dow Jones: + 1.30%; S&P 500: + 1.13%; Nasdaq: + 0.98%) after the falls suffered this Thursday due to the fear of the expansion of the Delta variant of the coronavirus and its possible influence on the economic recovery. The main three US indices subscribed to the red along with the rest of the world stock exchanges and, in turn, elevated the bonds torpedoing the bank on the spot.

In the last 5 days, the Dow Jones has managed to turn positive with increases of 0.24%, while the S&P 500 closes the week with increases of 0.40% and the Nasdaq has done the same with a revaluation of 0.43%.

“The market is still contemplating what to do after growth peaks and the Fed backs down, especially with the second-quarter earnings season just around the corner kicking off next Tuesday,” he stresses. Chris hussey, from Goldman Sachs.

In macro matters, weekly jobless claims have climbed to 373,000, compared to the 350,000 applications projected by the experts, in a clear symptom of a certain slowdown in the US labor market.

“The consensus ignored the upward trend in unadjusted requests in weeks when July 4 falls on a Sunday, so the risk was always growth,” says Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics.

At the geopolitical level, Biden has signed an executive order aimed at curb anti-competitive practices of companies in your country. It includes 72 actions and recommendations that implicate a dozen federal agencies, seeking to reshape thinking around corporate consolidation and antimony laws.

In addition, the White House is willing to add, this Friday, more than 10 Chinese companies to your blacklist over alleged human rights abuses and high-tech surveillance in Xinjiang, two sources told ..

Inclusion on the entity list is part of the Biden administration’s efforts to make China is accountable for human rights violations, the sources added.

At the international level, the G-20, the 20 largest economies in the world, discussing the Global Corporation Tax of 15%. The German Finance Minister, Olaz Sholz, has even told CNBC that the agreement will come “very soon”.

COMPANY AND OTHER MARKETS

On the business front, the titles that have suffered the most this Thursday have led the comeback on Friday. Among them, financial entities such as Bank of America, airlines like American Airlines and cruise companies, such as Royal caribbean.

In addition, Amazon has become the winner of the week for our analyst José María Rodríguez. “Technically, the price is ‘rearing its head’ clearly above the top of the side (resistance) that the price has been moving through for just a year“, he says in his article. And he adds that” experience has shown me that the wide sides that are surpassed by their upper part usually bring significant increases in terms of the medium term “.

We must also highlight Didi, which in the last session of the week has managed to turn its price around, with rises of 7.31% after last Monday China has just announced the withdrawal of its application of app stores for new customers.

In other markets, the yield of the 10-year Treasury bond it bounces five basis points this Friday, to 1.358%, after falling to 1.25% in the previous session.

Also, the oil barrel West texas rises 2.29% to $ 74.61, the euro depreciates by 0.31% and changes to $ 1.1879, while the ounce of gold it rises 0.48% to $ 1,808. Finally, the bitcoin it appreciates 1.50%, to $ 33,417.