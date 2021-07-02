Wall Street closes green, with an advance of 0.38% in the Dow and a record in the S&P 500

New York, Jul 1 (.) .- Wall Street closed this Thursday in green, with an advance of 0.38% in the Dow Jones of Industrials and a sixth consecutive record in the S&P 500, in a day in which the price of Texas oil closed above $ 75 a barrel for the first time since 2018.

According to data at the close of the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones rose 131.02 points to 34,633.53, while the selective S&P 500 rose 0.52% or 22.44 points, to 4,319.94.

The Nasdaq Composite Index, which brings together the main technology companies, rose 0.13% or 18.42 points, to 14,522.38.

By sectors, the highest gain was for energy (1.71%) followed by public services (1.12%) and health (0.93%), while only essential goods (-0.28 %) closed in negative.

The New York stock market reacted positively today to a new encouraging economic data such as the lower weekly loss of jobs. A total of 364,000, down from the 390,000 expected, the lowest number since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Among the thirty Dow Jones stocks, the rise of Nike (2.27%), Travelers (1.42%) and Chevron (1.4%) stood out.

On the negative side, the most affected were Walgreens (-7.4%) and Walmart (-1.2%).

The announcement of the Robinhood brokerage application that it has taken a new step on its way to debut in the stock market also highlighted on the day.

According to company documents submitted to authorities, Robinhood has seen rapid growth with 18 million clients handling $ 80 billion in investments.

However, despite this volume, it posted losses of 1.4 billion in the first quarter of 2021, which Robinhood blamed on an emergency fundraiser in January to deal with the investment fever that broke out with the computer games company. GameStop.

In other markets, Texas oil rose to $ 75.23 a barrel, a price not seen since 2018-, the 10-year Treasury bond yield remained at 1.466%, gold rose to $ 1,775.90 an ounce and the dollar gained ground against the euro, with a change of 1.1844.

(c) . Agency