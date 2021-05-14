Wall Street closes green and the Dow Jones rises 1.06%

New York, May 14 (EFE) .- Wall Street closed this Friday with gains and its main indicator, the Dow Jones of Industrialists, gained 1.06% in the second day of increases after the drops at the beginning of the week due to fear to the rebound in inflation.

At the close of the session on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones rose 360.68 points to 34,382.13; and the selective S&P 500 rose 1.49% or 61.35 points, to 4,173.85.

The Nasdaq Composite Index, in which the main technology companies are listed, rose 2.32% or 304.99 points, to 13,429.98

The New York stock market today closed a very volatile week characterized by large losses between Monday and Wednesday, due to inflation data, and a rebound in the final stretch.

For the head of market strategy at Canaccord Genuity, Tony Dwyer, the fall registered this week is a good sign.

“There needs to be a correction in the summer that is significant enough to eliminate the condition of extreme overstocking in the medium term and excess optimism,” he was quoted as saying by CNBC.

The consumer price index rose 0.8% in April and year-on-year inflation stood at 4.2%, the highest recorded since 2008, while the producer price index rose 0.6% month-on-month and 6.2% year-on-year, its largest increase since 2010.

All sectors finished in green, led by energy (3.04%), technology (2.16%) and non-essential goods (1.86%).

Among the 30 listed on the Dow Jones, the increases in Goldman Sachs (2.78%), Salesforce (2.74%), Boeing (2.62%) and Dow (2.57%) stood out.

Only four companies closed in the red, with Walt Disney (-2.58%) leading, followed by Home Depot (-0.55) and Merck (-0.5%).

The cryptocurrency market once again registered strong fluctuations, largely linked to the words of Tesla founder Elon Musk, which in this case benefited dogecoin, a crypto created in 2013 as a joke and that has become popular in recent months. .

Dogecoin, which had made a meteoric rise this year, had dropped about 30% on Sunday after the Musk founder’s appearance on the US show “Saturday Night Live” amid high expectations.

Today, dogecoin closed the day with a rise of 14.76% after the businessman said on Twitter that he is working with developers to improve the efficiency of transactions.

In other markets, Texas oil rose to $ 65.37 a barrel and at the close of the session, the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond fell to 1.632%, gold rose to $ 1,843.00 an ounce and the dollar it lost ground against the euro, with a change of 1.2143.

(c) EFE Agency