Wall Street closes green and the Dow Jones rises 0.54%

New York, May 24 (EFE) .- Wall Street closed in green this Monday and its main indicator, the Dow Jones of Industrialists, rose 0.54%, in a day marked by the rebound of technology and companies benefited by the economic reopening.

At the close of the session on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones added 186.14 points to 34,393.98; while the selective S&P 500 rose 0.99% or 41.19 points, to 4,197.05.

The Nasdaq composite index, in which the main technology companies are listed, gained 1.41% or 190.18 points, to 13,661.17.

The New York stock market woke up green, leaving behind fears of rising inflation in the US, which has generated strong stock sales, and focusing on the economic recovery.

“Concern about inflation has subsided and there is greater recognition that inflation will be transitory. This reflects the fact that we have reached the quickest part of the recovery,” said analyst Fahad Kamal of Kleinwort Hambros.

Shares of big tech appreciated with Alphabet and Facebook surging more than 2.5% and Microsoft above 2%. For its part, Apple shares rose 1.33%.

Likewise, it was possible to see a trend of buying shares in travel and transportation companies such as American Airlines, Carnival or United Airlines that ended up appreciating above 1% and benefiting from the lifting of the restrictions imposed to avoid the expansion of the pandemic.

By sectors, the vast majority closed the day in green, with communications (1.85%) leading, followed by technology (1.76%) and real estate (1.06%), while only public services (-0.2%) closed negative.

Among the 30 listed on the Dow Jones, Microsoft (2.29%) took the lion’s share, followed by Salesforce (1.98%), Cisco (1.83%) and Intel (1.57%); while among the worst stops of the day were Amgen (-1.29%), Home Depot (0.29%) and Travelers (-0.22%).

On the day, the information from The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) highlighted, according to which the giant of internet sales Amazon is close to reaching an agreement for the acquisition of the Hollywood film studio MGM for 9,000 million dollars.

As for cryptocurrencies, which plummeted this weekend with Bitcoin falling to $ 30,000, this Monday they registered a rebound, which allowed Bitcoin to reach $ 39,000, although it is still a long way from the highs of the year.

In other markets, Texas oil rose to $ 66.05 a barrel, and at the close of Wall Street the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond fell to 1.606%; gold amounted to 1,884.20 dollars an ounce and the dollar lost ground against the euro, with a change of 1.2214.

