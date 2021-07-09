Wall Street closes a day of rebound with a triple record

New York, Jul 9 . .- Wall Street closed this Friday with records in its three main indicators and recovered from the losses of the day before, attributed to doubts about economic growth in the US and the global recovery of covid-19.

According to data at the close of the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones rose 1.30% or 448.23 points, to 34,870.16; while the selective S & P500 rose 1.13% or 48.73 points, to 4,369.55.

The Nasdaq composite index, which brings together the most important technology companies, advanced 0.98% or 142.13 points, to 14,701.92.

The whole of the week, which has been very volatile and short due to the US holiday on Monday, has finally turned green: the Dow Jones has advanced 0.24%; the S&P 500 down 0.40% and the Nasdaq down 0.43%.

The New York stock market today experienced a rebound day in which the yield of the 10-year Treasury bond also rebounded, which yesterday had hit a low not seen since February of 1.255%, to 1.358%.

All sectors posted gains, led by finance (2.87%), basic materials (2.01%) and energy (2.01%).

Investors took the opportunity to buy shares at a cheap price and seemed to forget the weekly increase in the number of unemployment benefits requested in the country and the increase in infections in some parts of the world.

They also did not seem to be discouraged by the decree presented by President Joe Biden to limit the power of oligopolies in different sectors, such as pharmaceuticals or technology, although Amazon did suffer, falling 0.32%.

Among the 30 listed on the Dow Jones, the advances of Goldman Sachs (3.64%), Travelers (3.18%) and JPMorgan (2.92%) stood out.

Outside of that group, Carver Bancorp, the new target of internet-coordinated investors to smash the big funds’ bearish bets, rose 21%.

Philip Morris rose 1.05% after announcing the purchase of British pharmaceutical company Vectura, specializing in inhaled products, to fuel its business strategy “beyond nicotine”.

In other markets, Texas oil rose to 74.56 dollars a barrel and at the close of the session, gold rose to 1,808.90 dollars an ounce and the dollar lost ground against the euro, with a change of 1.1881.

.