Wall Street closed mixed and the Dow Jones fell 0.60% after the US holiday.

New York, Jul 6 . .- Wall Street closed this Tuesday in mixed terrain and its main indicator, the Dow Jones of Industrialists, fell 0.60% in a day with little trading volume after a long weekend in USA

According to data at the close of the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones fell 208.98 points to 34,577.37, while the selective S&P 500 fell 0.20% or 8.80 points, to 4,343.54.

The Nasdaq Composite Index, which groups together the main technology companies, rose a slight 0.17% or 24.32 points, to 14,663.64.

The New York stock market had little movement after being closed on Monday for the Independence Day holiday in the US, which led the S&P 500 to break a good streak of seven consecutive records.

Last week, Wall Street said goodbye to the first week of July with strong gains amid optimism about the economic recovery that today seemed to be fading based on the latest data.

The growth rate of the services sector as measured by the ISM index slowed in June after a record the previous month, remaining at 60.1 points, below expectations.

“The US economy is in a ‘boom’ but now that is known and the asset markets reflect it. What is not so clear is at what price this growth is going to increase,” said Michael Wilson, an analyst at Morgan Stanley.

Investors are also waiting for the minutes of the meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee in June to be published this Wednesday, in search of clues on monetary policy.

By sectors, the biggest drop was for energy, of 3.2%, coinciding with some volatility in the oil market after OPEC + did not reach an agreement on its level of production.

The Texas barrel hit a high not seen since November 2014 this morning but ended up turning around and losing value to $ 73.37.

The financial sector (-1.5%) and basic materials (1.44%) also fell, while the highest gain was for real estate (0.85%).

Among the 30 listed on the Dow Jones, the most affected were Dow Inc (2.41%), Amgen (2.03%) and Caterpillar (1.92%).

The biggest gains were for Apple (1.47%) and American Express (0.92%).

Amazon rose 4.69% after its founder, Jeff Bezos, handed over his powers as CEO to Andy Jassy yesterday to focus on other projects, something it announced earlier in the year.

On the other hand, the transport company Didi, the Chinese equivalent of Uber, fell 19% after it was learned that the regulatory authorities in Beijing have opened a cybersecurity investigation against it and on Sunday demanded the withdrawal of its application from the stores of mobile applications for “abusing user data”.

In other markets, at the close of the session, the yield of the 10-year Treasury bond fell 1.356%, gold rose to 1,796.90 dollars an ounce and the dollar gained ground against the euro, with a change of 1.1819.

