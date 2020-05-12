Related news

Uncertainty is queen one more day in Wall street. Investors are torn between fear of unkind macroeconomic data in both China and the US or enthusiasm for Beijing’s decision to eliminate tariffs on various products ‘made in the USA’. Doubts between opting for purchases or insisting on rebounds on the New York Stock Exchange.

Beijing’s willingness to avoid a further escalation in the trade war with the United States in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic is the anchor point for the increases in New York indexes. In this sense, China has announced that 79 US products will be exempt from tariffs for a year to start with the imports agreed in the Phase One agreement with Washington.

The rebound that futures aimed at loses strength as new macro data unveils new macroeconomic benchmarks. The Dow Jones Add 0.5% to your graph to exceed 24,300 points. 0.2% hold the S&P 500, above 2,900 points. The Nasdaq It lags further behind, just 0.1% higher and very close to 9,200 points.

The figure that weighs most on the mood of investors is inflation in April. The US CPI suffers its biggest contraction since 2008, in the underlying rate falls 0.4% compared to last month. In the interannual rate, there was only a rebound of 0.3% compared to 1.5% last year and 0.4% predicted by experts.

Something kinder is the data trust of smes, which holds 90.9 points. This number remains significantly above the 84.8 points expected by the consensus of economists.

PNC Financial leaves BlackRock

One of the focus of the session is in the manager BlackRock (-5%) after its main shareholder has announced the intention to sell 22.4% of its share capital, a package valued at about 17,200 million dollars. PNC Financial Services (-3.6%) would thus end an investment that it has maintained since 1995, since it will only keep 500,000 shares in its portfolio that it plans to transfer to the PNC Foundation. The manager has agreed to repurchase its own shares for $ 1.1 billion.

Investors are also keeping a close eye on Tesla after its founder, Elon Musk, has decided reactivate production at its Fremont plant, in California, bypassing local containment measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The businessman has announced through social networks that “if someone is arrested, I ask that it be just me.”

Bankruptcies in the air

The airline industry is once again closely watched by investors after the CEO of BoeingDavid Calhoun announced on an NBC morning that “probably” a major operator in the sector will go bankrupt this year as a consequence of the coronavirus crisis. The executive also noted that airlines will not recover “even 25% of their business in the fall.” By the end of the year, he explains, “perhaps they will approach 50%.” The plane maker’s shares are up 1.2%.

3% fall in the shares of ArcelorMittal on wall street after knowing that already it has a price for its capital increase. The steelmaker has announced that its new shares will be placed at a unit price of $ 9.27 or 8.57 euros, a level that implies a discount of 16.6% compared to the 10.27 euros that the company set at the closing Friday, before announcing the operation this Monday.

