Wall Street climbs to record highs as the unemployment rate picks up

Wall street it points to new all-time highs to close the first week of May. The rise in the unemployment rate above expectations gives arguments to the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to insist on the need to maintain its stimulus program, which helps to continue to drive the bullish rally of the indices variable income.

The April unemployment rate has risen to 6.1% despite the creation of 266,000 jobs in the fourth month of the year. The unemployment figure is one tenth more than in the previous month and three more than what analysts expected.

Against this backdrop, the indices were aiming determinedly higher and were climbing to new all-time highs. The Dow Jones it rose 0.5% to exceed 34,700 points for the first time in its history. The S&P 500 it gained 0.7% to reach 4,200 points. More forceful was the advance of the Nasdaq, 1.3% above 13,800 points.

The data of the labor market that saw the light this Friday had the opposite effect on the market than acquaintances on the eve. If the fall in weekly unemployment contracted the indices for fear of a moderation of stimuli by the Fed or an overheating of the economy, a day later they celebrate that this horizon seems discarded.

Instead of the 978,000 jobs that economists expected would have been created in April, not even a quarter was reached. As if that were not enough, the loss of 18,000 payrolls in the manufacturing sector. In the opposite direction, the wholesale trade sales index rose 4.6%.

Cameras and cannabis

One of the companies in the focus of investors this Friday was Gopro, which added 16% to its price after publishing its quarterly accounts. The sports camera company has achieved for the first time one million subscribers to your digital products, which has allowed it to raise its forecasts for the next quarter.

More energetic still were the advances of Tilray. The company of medical cannabis rebounded 17% after having garnered a purchase advice from Jefferies analysts, who also praised the results achieved since the merger with Aphria, who was his great rival.

Pharmaceuticals

After the scared investor yesterday, investors opted for a timid return to purchases while the possibility of the release of vaccine patents remained on the table of the World Trade Organization (WTO). Pfizer added up to a shy 0.1%, but Modern it was up 2%.

The accounts of Cigna Corp they became the engine of the company to advance about 1.5%. Its profits and revenue beat consensus forecasts thanks to a 28% increase in its pharmacology customer base.