Investors held on Monday to some glimpses of hope that the coronavirus pandemic may be slowing, leading to a rise in global stocks, crowned by a 7% jump in the US market.

AP –

The number of new cases of the COVID-19 disease is decreasing in Italy and Spain, the two most affected European countries. The epicenter of the outbreak in the United States, New York State, also reported that its daily death toll has been stable for two days. And despite the fact that the country is yet to register an increase in deaths from the coronavirus, and that the New York governor said restrictions should be kept to curb infections, the encouraging signs were enough for the S&P 500 to have its best day in nearly two weeks.

“We are operating on the basis of crude optimism, perhaps that is the best way to express it,” said Randy Frederick, vice president of transactions and derivatives at the Schwab Center for Financial Research.

S&P 500 earnings accelerated during the day, and markets in Europe and Asia also rose at almost the same level. In another indication that investors are feeling a little less pessimistic about the direction of the economy, they sold bonds. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose for the first time in four days.

Investors have been eagerly awaiting signs that the rate of new infections may be nearing its peak, which would shed some light on how long the impending recession will last and how deep it will be. Without that, markets have been trying to figure out how long businesses will be closed, companies will lay off workers, and flights will continue to be canceled due to measures aimed at slowing contagion.

“The virus is not everything, it is the only thing, and nothing else really matters” to the markets, especially in a week when economic reports are scarce, Frederick said.

The S&P 500 rose 175.03, down 7%, to 2,663.68, and nearly all of the index’s stocks posted gains. He made up for much of all his losses from the previous week, when the government reported a record number of layoffs.

The Dow Jones index rose 1,627.46 points, 7.7%, to 22,679.99, while the Nasdaq rose 540.15, 7.3%, to 7,913.24.

Benchmark US crude fell 2.26, to 8%, at 26.08 a barrel after rising nearly $ 7 last week. Brent lost $ 1.06, 3.1%, at 33.05 a barrel.