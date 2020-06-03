..- A rebound at the end of the session led Wall Street to close this afternoon with solid gains, in a roundtable where market participants ignored widespread social unrest and pandemic concern to focus on signs of economic recovery in the United States.

Technology stocks, along with cyclical roles such as those in the industrial and financial sectors, gave the increased momentum to the three main stock market indices.

The Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Dow Jones They have approached their historical closing highs in recent weeks and are now around 2%, 9% and 13%, respectively, below their record closing levels.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq have closed at positive territory in six of the last seven sessions.

“The market is not paying attention to posible problems that protests could generate in local economies, ”said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

Send the word “HIGH” to start receiving our news alerts via WhatsApp

Violent protests over the death of an African American at the hands of the police continue around the country, despite the fact that President Donald Trump promised to deploy the Army to contain the protesters.

“If the violence continues, it could increase the impact caused by the coronavirus in companiesCardillo added. “Many stores would close, there would be curfews and people would not be able to buy. That would further harm the economy. “

But the outbreaks of an economic rebound Largely generated by large stimulus packages from Congress and the Federal Reserve have increased investor optimism in the United States.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 267.63 points, or 1.05%, to 25,742 units; the S&P 500 gained 25.09 points, or 0.82%, to 3,080 units; and the Nasdaq Composite added 56.33 points, or 0.59%, to 9,608 units.