Wall Street bull sculptor Arturo Di Modica dies at 80 – Telemundo New York (47)

NEW YORK – The artist who sculpted the Charging Bull, the New York bronze statue that became an iconic Wall Street symbol, has died in his hometown in Sicily at age 80.

Arturo Di Modica died at his home in Vittoria on Friday night, the city said in a statement Saturday. Di Modica had been ill for some time, he said.

The sculptor lived in New York for more than 40 years. He arrived in 1973 and opened an art studio in the SoHo neighborhood of the city. With the help of a truck and crane, Di Modica installed the bronze sculpture of the bull without permission in the Financial District of New York City on the night of December 16, 1989.

The artist reportedly spent $ 350,000 of his own money to create the 3.5-ton bronze bull that came to symbolize the resilience of the American economy after the 1987 stock market crash.

“It was a period of crisis. The New York Stock Exchange lost more than 20% in one night, and many people sank into the blackest of depressions, “Di Modica was quoted as saying by the Rome daily La Repubblica, in an interview earlier this year. month.

He said he conceived the bull sculpture as “a joke, a provocation. Instead, it became serious, ”destined to be one of New York City’s most-visited landmarks.

In the La Repubblica interview, Di Modica detailed how he, some 40 friends, a crane and a truck carried out a lightning-fast operation to place the statue near Bowling Green park, a short walk from the headquarters of the New York Stock Exchange, and without official authorization.

“Five minutes. The operations should not have lasted longer. Otherwise, we would take a great risk,” he recalled. “After a couple of scouting trips, I discovered that at night, the Police make their rounds on Wall Street every 7-8 minutes.”

When the sculptor and his friends arrived at the place he had chosen, they were surprised to see that a Christmas tree had been erected there. Anyway they placed the bronze bull and, as the artist said, they uncorked a bottle of champagne.

Di Modica left Vittoria, Sicily, at the age of 19 and went to Florence, where he studied at the Academy of Fine Arts.

At the time of his death, he was working on prototypes for a twin horse sculpture that he planned to make for the Sicilian city. It was conceived as a 40-meter-high (132-foot-tall) work that would stand on the banks of a river.

The city declared Monday, when Di Modica’s funeral will be held at the Church of St. John the Baptist in Vittoria, as an official day of mourning.