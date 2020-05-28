Stock brokers work on the New York Stock Exchange. . / Justin Lane / File

New York, May 28 . .- Wall Street broke the upward trend of the last two days and entered negative territory on Thursday shortly before closing, with a drop of 0.58% in its main indicator, the Dow Jones Industrials, due to the resurgence of geopolitical tensions between the US and Beijing.

At the end of operations on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones cut 147.63 points, to 25,400.64 integers, weighed down by large corporations such as Goldman Sachs (-4%), Disney (-3.89%), Chevron (-3.25%) and American Express (-3.09%).

The selective S&P 500 fell 0.21% or 6.40 points, to 3,029.73 integers; and the Nasdaq Composite Market Index, which groups the most important technology firms, fell 0.46% or 43.37 points, to 9,368.99 points.

By sector, the greatest losses were for energy companies (-2.92%) and financial companies (-1.56%), while those for public services (3.04%) and sanitary companies (1.26%) registered gains. ).

Investors in the New York parquet had opted for purchases for most of the day and lost steam in the last hour of negotiations, when President Donald Trump announced that he would give a press conference on Friday regarding China.

The Asian giant’s legislative body today approved by an overwhelming majority the controversial national security law for Hong Kong that has sparked protests in the city and threatens to further cloud bad relations between Beijing and Washington.

Analyst Adam Crisafulli, from Vital Knowledge, told CNBC that if the US response This law implies imposing “broad sanctions against individuals or entities, that would become a bigger problem and it is not something that the market can easily dismiss.”

Wall Street had reacted positively Thursday to the fact that 2.12 million people applied for unemployment benefits last week in the United States, despite the fact that they add up to more than 41 million in two months of pandemic, since the pace is slowing down as more states allow business to reopen.

Optimism for economic reopening in most of the US It has boosted the market two consecutive days, and in yesterday’s session the Dow Jones recovered the level of the 25,000 points it lost in mid-March, when the World Health Organization declared the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

In this regard, despite the change in the direction of the stock market, several Dow Jones listed advances were noted, such as the pharmaceutical companies Pfizer (2.09%), Merck (1.92%) or the personal care product companies Procter & Gamble (1.89%) and Johnson & Johnson (1.44%).

Elsewhere, Texas oil rose 2.7% to $ 33.17 a barrel, driven by the pickup in demand despite a larger-than-expected increase in national crude reserves and mounting tensions between USA and China.

At the close of Wall Street, gold rose to $ 1,731.40 an ounce; the yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 0.693% and the dollar lost ground against the euro, with a change of 1.1073.