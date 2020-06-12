Related news

Wall Street breaks its bullish rally after having achieved new historical maximums or the return to positive annual accumulated values ​​for several of its indexes. Investors have taken the session on Tuesday as a holding compass to the US Federal Reserve (Fed), which this Wednesday will update its macro chart.

Waiting to know what the scenario is that the Fed sets for the world’s largest economy and if he reiterates his message that the arsenal is prepared in case of need, caution has been imposed and many investors have chosen to collect benefits .

With these premises, the Dow Jones 1.02% was left up to 27,272 points. The S&P 500, which yesterday managed to close very little positive in the annual accumulated, returns to the red with falls of 0.78% to lose 3,207 points. The Nasdaq It returns to its all-time highs by rising 0.29% to slide below the 9,953 integers.

In fact, the technology has managed to reach 10,000 points at some point in the day, a level that has not managed to consolidate on this day.

Among the minor references that this Tuesday have seen the light, the confidence index of SMEs stands out, which It has improved twice as much as the consensus of economists anticipated. With a jump of 4.5 points, the indicator of the National Federation of Independent Companies has been placed at 94.4 integers, very close to returning to expansive numbers above one hundred.

The study shows that the country’s SMEs consider that the recession caused by the coronavirus will be “short-lived”. A message that comes just as the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) has announced that the US economy first contracted in February after 128 months of expansionary cycle, the longest period for which it continues to be the largest economy in the world.

Tesla problems

The snuff box British American Tobacco quotes this Tuesday a Coronavirus revenue forecast cut which leaves the estimated range of growth between 1% and 3%, when previously it expected a turnover of up to 5% more this year. The maker of brands like Lucky Strike, Kent or Dunhill has left more than 3.09% on Wall Street after stating that the impact will be more noticeable in emerging countries and markets where containment measures have taken longer than anticipated.

Investor focus shifts back to Tesla. After starting the week with new all-time highs, the electric vehicle manufacturer yields 0.94% and it is news after learning that its founder, Elon Musk, will be personally involved in the Production “problems” that Model Y is suffering. Despite this decision, the manager says that it is nothing different from what “always happens with new models,” according to an email sent to workers.

Reopens at Macy’s and Hertz

Better luck is that of the titles of Macy’s, with increases of up to 7.31% after announcing that the Reopening of stores of the retail giant is going at a more agile rate than expected. Investors are left with these news of the de-escalation in the company despite the fact that it has announced that in its first fiscal quarter it will have to assume losses of up to $ 2.10 per share due to the impact of the forced closings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. .

Volatility continues to fire the graph of Hertz Holdings. The car rental company collapses 25% this Tuesday after having doubled its price yesterday so that its graph erased all signs that the company has filed for bankruptcy protection for several of its dominant subsidiaries, such as the American one. The reopening of the economy and the return of travel in the US had strongly boosted its graph in previous sessions.