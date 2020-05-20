Related news

Optimism returns to Wall Street. Investors follow discounting a rapid recovery in the economy in line with the postulates of President Donald Trump. The reduction in oil reserves and the latest statements by the American Treasury Secretary bring purchases back to the New York Stock Exchange.

In his appearance before the US Senate, Steven Mnuchin argued for a rapid reopening of commercial activity in the country. Although without neglecting at any time the proper sanitary precautions, the Treasury representative advocates this path to avoid permanent damage to the economy of which the President of the Federal Reserve (Fed), Jerome Powell, spoke.

Profits exceed 1% on the three major New York indices. The technological Nasdaq It is placed at the head of the comeback 1.7% higher, at 9,300 points. 1.5% adds the S&P 500, which looks back at 3,000 points. The Dow Jones advances 1.3% and ties the 24,500 points.

In macroeconomic terms, the drop in US crude oil inventories According to the weekly Seevol report, expectations about the economic recovery are encouraged. Furthermore, the expectations that the Kazakh Tengiz may be forced to limit its production or even paralyze it due to the high number of infections by Covid-19 that it registers among its workers encourages the price of oil.

The rebound in consumer confidence data in the Eurozone, down to -18.8 points from -22 and above analyst forecasts also invites optimism on the American stock market on Wednesday.

Retail results

The department store chain Target (-1%) announced this Wednesday a net profit of $ 284 million in its first fiscal quarter. The figure is 64.3% less than a year ago, which has not prevented its CEO, Brian Cornell, from showing his confidence in “come back stronger from this crisis with greater customer loyalty and trust ”.

The also retailer Lowe’s has released a profit of $ 1.33 billion in its first fiscal quarter, which means adjusted earnings of $ 1.77 per share, significantly above $ 1.32 waiting for the market consensus. The result is 2% increases for the company.

Less dividend

The oil company Halliburton placed in investor focus after announcing a dividend and salary cut to preserve liquidity. The company’s shares are up 5% after learning that their shareholder pay is reduced from $ 0.18 to $ 0.045 per share. In addition, the company has announced that its board members’ wages will be reduced by 20% this year.

The coronavirus also places the snuffbox in the limelight British American Tobacco, although for reasons beyond its core business. The company has announced that the Covid-19 vaccine The US biotech subsidiary Kentucky BioProcessing is working on, and has demonstrated a positive immune response following preclinical testing. This raises you 1% as you prepare for Phase 1 of the human study.

