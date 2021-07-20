Wall Street bounces higher after worst day in eight months

Related news

Wall Street shakes off pessimism with which he started the week and once again opts for the path of progress, although with more prudence than the one that marked the sales of the day before. After its worst session in eight months, the New York indices point higher supported by the good tone of business results mid-year they see the light.

Without further news about the evolution of the pandemic that the lifting of some social restrictions against the criteria of health workers, the purchases are protagonists again on Wall Street. In addition, investors have the support of two references in the construction sector, very important in the US economy.

With these impulses, the Dow Jones it struggles to tie the loop back to 34,500 points between gains of 1.5%. 1% adds up to S&P 500, which looks back at 4,300 points. For his part, more prudent, the Nasdaq he is satisfied with adding 0.7% to his graph, which is close to 14,400 points.

This is how Wall Street opens Eduardo Bolinches

On the macroeconomic front, the index Redbook of retail sales marks an increase of 15% in the last week compared to last year. A percentage that, beyond its own solvency, exceeds that of the previous week.

Meanwhile, the data of home start June reaches 1.64 million. However, construction permits are slightly below the consensus forecasts of economists, at 1.598 million authorizations.

Corporate results

In the corporate field, the present marks the season of semi-annual results. IBM rises 5% in the stock market after having achieved improve your sales for the second consecutive quarter. The net profit of the technology company reached 1.47 dollars per share and the turnover amounted to 18,750 million.

On the rise, the shares of Halliburton (+ 5%) to your accounts for the second quarter. The oil company took advantage of the higher price of crude oil to achieve a profit of $ 227 million compared to losses of 1,676 million a year ago. In addition, sales increased by 16%.

Not so good luck runs Philip Morris International. The shares of the American tobacco company are left more than 2% after having announced net attributable profit of $ 2,172 million. A figure that, however, represents an increase of 11.6%. Its turnover increased 14.6% in the quarter.

Closings and reopens

For very little, just a few tenths, clings to the rebound Nike. The sports equipment company could face a new supply crisis due to the closure of some of its factories in Vietnam due to the spread of Covid-19 in the Asian country.

With much more slack it adds to the comeback AMC Entertainment. In this case, advances of 7% after having announced that will reopen two of its most emblematic cinemas in the Los Angeles area.

