Wall Street bonuses increase 10% in 2020, reported the comptroller of the state of New York – Telemundo New York (47)

The average bonus paid to employees in New York City’s securities industry in 2020 increased by 10% to $ 184,000, a major New York state financial regulator said in a statement Friday.

“Wall Street’s near-record year smashed all expectations,” said New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.

“The initial forecast of a disastrous year for financial markets was drastically reversed by a boom in underwriting activity, historically low interest rates and surges in trading driven by volatile markets,” he added.

The 2020 bonus pool increased 6.8% to $ 31.7 billion, during the traditional December-March bonus season, from $ 29.7 billion in 2019, according to the report, calling the figure as growth as “unique after a recessive event”.

Bonuses fell 33% in 2001 after the Sept. 11 attack and 47% percent in 2008, according to the report.

The compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said in November that it expected year-end bonuses for most Wall Street workers to decline in 2020 compared to 2019 due to the impact of the impact of COVID-19 on the US economy. .