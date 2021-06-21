Wall Street begins the week with a rebound and the Dow Jones rises 0.85%

New York, Jun 21 (.) .- Wall Street opened this Monday in mixed terrain and its main indicator, the Dow Jones Industrials, rose 0.85% in a rebound from the losses of recent days, influenced by the Reserve US Federal (Fed).

Ten minutes after the start of operations on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones added 282.07 points, to 33,572.15, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.35% or 14.51 units, to 4,180.96 .

For its part, the composite index of the Nasdaq market, in which the main technology companies are listed, lost 0.39% or 55.13 integers, to 13,975.25.

By sectors, the highest gain was for energy companies (2.12%), basic materials (1.66%) and finance (1.51%), and technology companies were the only ones affected (-0.11%) .

The New York stock seemed to be looking for a rebound after registering its worst week since October, caused by fears that the Fed would withdraw stimulus earlier than expected.

In addition, the US market remained firm despite the falls in Asian stocks and the new collapse in bitcoin, to $ 33,000, due to scrutiny by the Chinese authorities.

“The market is really focused on the evolution of rates and the comments of the central bank,” said Nadège Dufossé, an analyst at Candriam.

Investors are reacting to the possibility of the Fed raising interest rates as early as next year in the US due to strong inflation stemming from the economic recovery.

In the debt market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond fell to 1.477% and the 2-year to 0.277% after a flattening of the curve last Friday.

Among the thirty values ​​of the Dow Jones, the increases of Dow Inc (2.92%), Caterpillar (2.66%), Chevron (1.88%) and Home Depot (1.87%) stood out.

On the downside, the biggest losses were for Salesforce (-0.75%) and Apple (-0.61%).

In other markets, Texas oil rebounded to $ 72.07 a barrel, gold rose to $ 1,775.90 an ounce and the dollar lost ground against the euro, with a change of 1.1904.

