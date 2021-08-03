Wall Street begins the month with significant rises

Wall Street closed the week in the red and its main indicator, the Dow Jones Industrials, fell 0.42%, putting the closure on a negative week and a positive month.

According to data at the close of operations on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones of Industriales subtracted 149.06 points, to 34,935.47; and the selective S&P 500 fell 0.54% to 4,395.26. For its part, the Nasdaq market composite index lost 0.71% to 14,672.68.

Nevertheless, Wall Street said goodbye to July with profit, although it has been a month marked by volatility due to the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus and the stagnation in vaccines.

On the new day of this Monday, the first of August, the main New York indices are trading with significant increases. For its part, the Dow Jones advanced 0.55%, the S&P 500 0.51% and the Nasdaq 0.28%.

The 10-year Treasury yield remains stable this Monday, at around 1.23%.

In the macro agenda of the week The release of ADP’s July private sector jobs report stands out on Wednesday. The weekly analysis of initial jobless claims will be released on Thursday and the July employment report on Friday.

The Treasury Department will begin taking emergency cash conservation measures to avoid breaking the federal borrowing limit after a two-year debt ceiling suspension expired in late July.

“We believe the reopening and recovery trend is on the right track and we continue to see a rally for equities,” wrote Mark Haefele, chief investment officer for global wealth management at UBS. “We expect the S&P 500 to rise to around 4,650 in June next year, up from 4,395 today. But we see the biggest advantage for cyclical parts of the market, including energy, finance and Japan stocks. “

Likewise, the New York stock market received a key indicator of inflation in the United States, the price index of personal consumption expenditures, which rose 3.5% in the annual rate in June, remaining slightly below expectations.

Read more

That data was added to others such as the rhythm of economic growth for the quarter, which was lower than expected, 6.5%; and the weekly volume of unemployment benefit claims, which was higher, 400,000.

Declarations of James Bullard of the Fed: “The GDP data is slightly lower than the expectations of 6 or 8 weeks ago. The growth has continued until the second half of 2021 which means a good end of the year. I continue to expect growth of + 7% for the US in 2021.

For his part, the White House Economic Advisor stated that “Biden’s economic plans will reduce inflation. We are concerned about inflation and we keep an eye on it. Inflation will eventually stabilize. “

On Sunday, the Senate unveiled the bipartisan plan to invest in roads, bridges, ports, high-speed Internet and other infrastructure, with some forecasting that the chamber could pass the biggest public works law in decades this week.

On the business side, China’s regulators are delaying the review of the $ 40 billion deal between NVIDIA and Arm.

Zoom Video agreed to pay $ 85 million to settle a lawsuit that it accused of violating users’ privacy rights. It also agreed to tighten its security practices to prevent so-called “Zoombombing,” where hackers disrupted Zoom meetings.

Elon Musk acknowledged in a tweet published last Friday that he proposed to Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, to meet to discuss the purchase of Tesla by APPLE. However, that proposal was never forged as Cook declined to meet with Musk and no acquisition conditions were proposed.

Crude prices fall in the Spanish half session. A barrel of Brent, a benchmark in Europe, yields 0.43% to 74.82 euros while that of West Texas subtracts 0.64% and stands at 73.25 euros.

On the other hand, the euro is exchanged at 1.1889 greenbacks.