Wall Street balances between economic data and the state of the pandemic

New York, Apr 23 (EFE) .- Wall Street closed with slight losses a volatile week marked by quarterly results and macroeconomic data that continue to point to the recovery in the US, and that were offset by fears of possible changes in the taxation and the global increase in covid-19 cases.

The three main indicators of the US stock market recovered ground this Friday and are approaching their maximum levels, but they registered declines in the whole of the week: 0.5% in the Dow Jones, 0.1% in the S&P 500 and 0.3% on the Nasdaq.

In some large European squares a good streak was also broken that had already lasted for several weeks, with accumulated decreases in Frankfurt (-1.2%) and Paris (-0.64%), but with hardly any change in Madrid (0.06 %).

US investors have been in a season of quarterly earnings that is generally meeting expectations, but expectations are very high and any disappointing details lead to heavy price penalties, analysts say.

Netflix has been one of the protagonists and leaves a weekly decrease of 7.5% after reporting a slowdown in the sum of subscribers until March; as well as Intel, which cut 8.5% due to worse-than-expected growth prospects and problems with the supply of chips.

American Airlines completed an overview of the main airlines, which continue to record losses but note the economic improvement in an increase in flight bookings, mainly domestic and for leisure, with which they already plan capacity increases for a summer that invites optimism .

“We’ve turned all of this hope into expectations, but ultimately we need earnings to continue to rally at the same time that we need reassurance that economic data reflects these higher expectations,” said Georgina Taylor, fund manager at Invesco.

In this sense, the data of applications for unemployment benefits in the US was well received, which fell last week to 547,000, its lowest level since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

In addition, the IHS Markit firm offered purchasing manager indices (PMI) that reflect a “strong start to the second quarter” in the US thanks to the lifting of restrictions, the advance of vaccines, the stimulus measures and the “bright” prospects for the future, according to its chief economist, Chris Williamson.

Activity in the services sector grew in April at its highest rate in the last 12 years, 7 years in the case of manufacturing, which the expert considered more “impressive” due to the problems that some factories with chain delays are experiencing supply, which has put prices down.

On the negative side, one of the factors that have marked the stock market week has been the possibility that the White House proposes almost doubling the taxes on capital gains for those with incomes above a million dollars, as reported by various media.

The concern generated by that news shook the markets on Thursday and, although the rises in the stock market returned this Friday, some analysts blamed it for the sharp falls in the main cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, which has fallen to $ 50,000.

In other markets, Texas, the benchmark oil in the US, ended with a weekly loss of 1.6% due to fears about the increase in coronavirus cases in Asia and especially in India, the third largest consumer of crude. of the world. Brent fell 1.05%.

Regarding the debt market, the upward trend of recent weeks in yields seems to have reversed, and those of the 10-year Treasury have ended at around 1.56% after starting at 1.60%.

(c) EFE Agency