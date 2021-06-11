Wall Street assimilates rising inflation and scores weekly gains

New York, Jun 11 (.) .- Wall Street closed the week with weekly gains after positively assimilating a strong increase in inflation in the US that many analysts consider transitory and awaiting the next meeting of the Federal Reserve.

For the week as a whole, the S&P 500 has gained 0.4% and is in historic territory; the Nasdaq has risen a remarkable 1.9%, driven by the technology sector, and the Dow Jones of Industrials has lost a slight 0.8%.

In the calculation of the last five days, the main European squares have also risen: Paris has advanced 1.3%; Madrid, 1.28%; London, 0.92%; and Milan, 0.57%, while Frankfurt has maintained positions.

The determining factor in the New York stock market was the inflation data in the US, which shot up in May to 5% year-on-year, the highest rate since August 2008, but it was received with purchases of shares unlike the fear generated last month.

“Although the May CPI beat estimates, the market was not overly surprised and directed the data as transitory for now. The Treasury market seemed to agree with that outlook for temporary inflation,” said Piper Sandler analyst Craig Johnson .

In the debt market, the yield of the US 10-year Treasury bond fell to a low not seen in three months, of 1.43%, this Friday morning after starting the week at around 1.57% .

This change in trend in debt interest, which had been rising since the beginning of the year, is also behind the renewed momentum of the technology sector, in which highly valued companies are listed, experts say.

On the other hand, investors are watching for the position that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will adopt next week in its monetary policy meeting and for any signs of withdrawal in the stimulus.

“The Fed is the main event, as it could show whether lawmakers become slightly less bearish given modest progress in the labor market and reports of strong inflation,” said Ed Moya of Oanda.

However, other analysts do not foresee that the door to the withdrawal of stimulus will open until later meetings of the Fed, especially due to the weakness of the employment data in the country.

Meanwhile, in the oil market prices continued to rise due to the good prospects for a recovery in demand, taking into account the advance of immunization in the West and the reopening in midsummer.

A barrel of West Texas Intermediate appreciated 1.9% this week and is close to 71 dollars, at levels not seen since the end of 2018, especially after the report of the International Energy Agency (IEA), which insisted in which OPEC must open its production taps more.

Likewise, this week the market has seen a resurgence of so-called “meme actions”, driven by retail investors coordinated in internet forums such as Reddit’s Wall Street Bets, although it seems to have been short-lived, with names like GameStop, AMC or Clover already calmed down on Friday after volatile movements.

“The ups and downs of meme stocks have generally had little impact on the general direction of the stock market,” said Peter Berezin of BCA Research, who nonetheless said that the growing interest is positive because it is “driving prices and liquidity. ” in the market.

(c) . Agency