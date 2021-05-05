Wall Street anticipates buying after slip fueled by Yellen’s words

Wall Street anticipates buying after Yellen slip

Wall Street will try to recover today part of what was yielded in the previous session. Nasdaq Futures Bounce 0.51%; those of the S&P 500, 0.35% and those of the Dow Jones, 0.28%. Investors today are focusing on economic improvement and President Joe Biden’s spending plans driving growth.

What’s more, Biden announced yesterday a goal of vaccinating 70% of American adults with at least one injection before the July 4 holiday. Independence Day. The Democrat also stated that the government would inoculate 12-15 year olds as soon as possible.

Yesterday’s falls have a lot to do with the statements of the president of the US Treasury, Janet Yellen. He acknowledged that the Fed could be forced to raise rates to avoid overheating. Runaway inflation may be the consequence. However, and to avoid controversies, he later qualified his words, something that brought calm to investors and the 10-year American bond, whose yield is 1.60%.

The publication of corporate results, meanwhile, continues to attract investors’ attention. Pfizer yesterday revealed a rise of 0.3% and sales of 14.58 billion euros and an adjusted earnings per share of 0.93 dollars. They pointed out that they expect to enter about 26,000 million dollars with the commercialization of the vaccine against COVID-19 that it has developed together with the German BioNTech, which is 73% more than previously estimated (15 billion dollars). In addition, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said: “I think an annual vaccine against the coronavirus will be needed”. In addition, it was advanced yesterday that the pharmaceutical company is working on a new formula of its vaccine against COVID-19 that would last at normal refrigerator temperature for about 10 weeks. They don’t expect big corporate moves, but they don’t rule out anything in the future.

The pharmacy chain CVS Health also published results yesterday with an increase of 4.41% and a growth in sales to 69.1 billion dollars.

The oil company Marathon Petro earned the first quarter of 2021 0.24% more than the previous year, with an increase in sales of 24% and adjusted EPS to $ 0.91 per share.

In the automotive sector, the 64% increase in Ford sales to 197,800 units stands out.

As for the return to ‘normality’, Goldman Sachs proposes the return of its entire staff in the US to the offices in June.

The euro yields 0.16% against the dollar and is exchanged at 1.1994 ‘greenbacks’.

In the commodity market, oil prices rise more than one percentage point at open. Brent oil, the benchmark in Europe, rose 1.79% to $ 69.79 per barrel, while the US West Texas advanced 1.71% to $ 66.53. Today at 16:30 the oil inventory data is published.