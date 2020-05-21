May 21, 2020 | 8:58 am

The main Wall Street indexes advance this Thursday, despite the publication of data that showed a large advance in initial unemployment claims in the United States.

At 8:45 a.m. (Mexico City time), the Dow Jones Industrial Average rises 0.34%, to 24,660.45 units; the S&P 500 gains 0.22%, at 2,978.05 points, and the Nasdaq Composite advances 0.30%, at 9,403.57 units.

In Mexico, the CPI of the Mexican Stock Exchange falls 0.32%, to 35,909.93 points, dragged down by the shares of Televisa, which fell more than 1%.

Last week, 2.44 million more people in the United States submitted applications for unemployment benefits, with a large volume of applications to process and while the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic lead to a second wave of layoffs, which points to another month of huge job losses in May.

Investors will now turn their attention to home sales data and the result of the purchasing managers survey, which will show signs of consumer confidence this month as more regions reopen their activities.

This week, spirits have been fueled by growing optimism about a possible coronavirus vaccine, after companies like Inovio and Moderna reported good results in their clinical trials.

However, tensions between the United States and China hold investors’ attention after President Donald Trump accused the Asian country of “attacking the US and Europe with disinformation and propaganda” through his Twitter account.

China is on a massive disinformation campaign because they are desperate to have Sleepy Joe Biden win the presidential race so they can continue to rip-off the United States, as they have done for decades, until I came along! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2020

On Wednesday, the US Senate passed legislation that could compel Chinese companies to give up their listings on the US stock exchange.

In the commodity market, oil prices have advanced to their highest level since March, driven by lower inventories.

WTI for July delivery rises 2.81% to $ 34.43 per barrel, its best level since March 10, and North Sea Brent crude oil gains 3.08%, at $ 36.85, its highest level since March 11 , according to Bloomberg data.

In Europe, the main exchanges operate mixed. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index is down 0.12%, the CAC 40 in Paris is down 0.40% and the German DAX is down 0.69%. In contrast, the FTSE 100 in London advanced 0.18% and the Ibex 35 in Madrid gained 0.78%.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.2% after data showing the country’s exports collapsed 21.9% in April. Shares in China lost 0.2%, awaiting the annual meeting of the National People’s Congress on Friday, which was delayed two and a half months by the pandemic.

