US stock markets experienced a broad rally on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq index approaching its record, as signs of economic recovery after mandatory stoppages helped investors look beyond the US social unrest and pandemic concerns. .

Operators work with protective masks at the New York Stock Exchange, USA 05/27/2020 REUTERS / Lucas Jackson

Financial, industrial, and technology stocks pushed the top three US stock indices to a close in the blue. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices recorded their fourth consecutive day of solid gains.

Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Dow recovered sharply from the lows hit in March, when coronavirus-related blocks shocked the stock market, and are now 1.4%, 7.8% and 11.1%, respectively, of record highs closing rates reached in February.

The Nasdaq 100 is now just over 0.1% below the February record, after briefly exceeding that level at the end of the session.

“There is growing confidence that the US economy can reopen safely, as other economies, like China and Italy, have done successfully,” said David Carter, chief investment officer at Lenox Wealth Advisors in New York.

“Stock risk appetite was helped by optimism in the economy, in addition to investors having few other alternatives.”

A series of dismal economic data did not come as bad as economists feared, with the ADP reporting far fewer job cuts in the private sector in May than expected.

Now, market participants are awaiting the “payroll”, the most comprehensive report on the US labor market, referring to May, which should show a historic increase in the unemployment rate to 19.7%.

The Dow Jones index rose 2.05% to 26,270 points, while the S&P 500 gained 1.364896% to 3,123 points. The Nasdaq technology index advanced 0.78%, to 9,683 points.

Boeing gave the biggest boost to Dow Jones, with shares jumping 12.9%, after news that Third Point Management, hedge fund of billionaire Daniel Loeb, took a stake in the airline.

