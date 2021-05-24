Wall St rises in open, rise in crude boosts energy companies

(Reuters) – US stocks rose on Monday amid a rise in the price of a barrel of oil that boosted the shares of energy companies, as the market prepared for key reports on inflation to be released in the week.

* The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 46.0 points, or 0.13%, to 34,253.87 points. The S&P 500 gained 14.3 points, or 0.34%, to 4,170.16 units and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 86.2 points, or 0.64%, to 13,557.12 units.

