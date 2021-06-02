Wall St rises in open ahead of US employment report

Jun 2 (Reuters) – Stock markets in the United States rose on Wednesday ahead of the release of employment data on Friday closely followed by the market, with a notable advance at the start of the session of so-called “meme stocks.”

* The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 39.3 points, or 0.11%, to 34,614.62. The S&P 500 gained 4.8 points, or 0.11%, to 4,206.82 units and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.8 points, or 0.05%, to 13,743.242 units.

(Report by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)