US stocks lost ground on Thursday, with gloomy economic data and mixed gains driving investors to make profits at the end of the best month for the S&P 500 in 33 years, in a remarkable rally driven by expectations that the economy, soon, start to recover from the severe restrictions set to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

The facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen amid the coronavirus pandemic. 4/13/2020. REUTERS / Andrew Kelly.

While the sale of risky assets pushed the top three US equity indices to the red, the S&P 500 and Dow recorded their biggest monthly percentage gains since January 1987, while Nasdaq had its best month since June 2000.

The three indexes remain at 20% of the records set in February, having rapidly receded since the interruption efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic caused a paralysis in the economy.

In the five-week period, the total number of requests for unemployment benefits has exceeded 30 million and consumer spending has plummeted, according to the latest surveys of gloomy indicators, providing another picture of the impacting economic effects due to the generalized shutdown.

“We had a tremendous rally, but we had the worst economic data since the Great Depression,” said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago. “Business and earnings may not be returning as quickly as Wall Street’s ‘V’ recovery would indicate.”

The Federal Reserve (Fed, the country’s central bank) announced that it would expand its Main Street loan program, lowering the minimum loan amount and increasing eligibility.

“Wall Street is enjoying all the programs that the government and the Fed are putting together,” added Nolte. “So Wall Street is doing well, but Main Street is going to be a longer process.”

The Dow Jones appreciated 1.17% to 24,345.72 points, the S&P 500 lost 0.92% to 2,912.43 points and the Nasdaq Composite decreased 0.28% to 8,889.55 points.

