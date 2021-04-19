Wall St opens lower in corporate earnings week

Apr 19 (Reuters) – U.S. stocks fell at the open on Monday, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones falling from record highs, as investors reviewed first-quarter corporate results for signs of a recovery from the pandemic. .

* At the open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 18.3 points, or 0.05%, to 34,182.38; the S&P 500 index fell 5.7 points, or 0.14%, to 4,179.8 units; and the Nasdaq Composite lost 67.8 points, or 0.48%, to 13,984.583 units.

(Report by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)