May 21 (Reuters) – US stocks rose at the Wall Street open on Friday, amplifying yesterday’s rally, and with the market’s attention in business surveys, after a volatile week for trading.

* The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 37.8 points, or 0.11%, to 34,121.91 units. The S&P 500 gained 9.5 points, or 0.23%, to 4,168.61 units, while the Nasdaq Composite added 80.4 points, or 0.59%, to 13,616.186 units.

(Report by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)