The three main Wall Street indices closed higher after oscillating between gains and losses on Friday, as investors were concerned about Sino-American trade relations and confronted weaker-than-expected economic data from the US with the growing optimism of that easing coronavirus restrictions would increase activity this month.

Economic data painted a bleak picture on Friday. US retail sales and industrial production showed record declines in April due to social isolation guidelines because of the virus.

The figures were released after U.S. President Donald Trump lifted trade tensions with China by blocking semiconductor shipments to China’s Huawei Technologies from global chip makers. Trade concerns caused the Philadelphia semiconductor index to drop more than 2%.

China was quick to respond with a report saying it was ready to put US companies on a “list of untrusted entities”, according to the Global Times.

The combination of trade tensions and weak data caused the S&P 500 to fall about 1.3% earlier in the session, but for most of the afternoon the index fluctuated between positive and negative territories.

“We are nervous about trade with China, but in the late afternoon the market returned its focus to reopening (of the economy),” said John Augustine, chief investment officer at Huntington National Bank in Columbus, Ohio.

“We are well into the middle of May and we think this may be the worst of the economic figures. There is a chance that they will slowly start to turn positive,” said Augustine citing measures by most states to partially reopen their economies.

The Dow Jones index rose 0.25% to 23,685 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.392638% to 2,864 points. The Nasdaq technology index advanced 0.79% to 9,015 points.

However, for the week the S&P 500 fell 2.3%, the biggest weekly drop since the week ended on March 20. The Dow fell 2.7% for the week, while the Nasdaq fell 1.2% – the biggest weekly declines since the week ended April 3.

