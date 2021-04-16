Wall and Gortat star in (possibly) the most absurd play of the NBA

The Wizards and Raptors met last Tuesday. The party itself already promised. John Wall and Bradley Beal vs. DeRozan and Co. And in fact it was a great game, which the Capitolines ended up taking by 105-96.

However, if the meeting on social networks has attracted attention for something, it is because of the play that you are going to see below. A rambunctious ball passes through the hands of up to four players until it reaches the domain of John Wall, who invents one of his quick passes. The problem, which was even too fast for his partner Marcin Gortat.

The Polish pivot falls to the ground after receiving a ball in the nose from those who sting. Good thing he’s used to playing under the hoops, because the slow-motion shot is one of the fat ones.