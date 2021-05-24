Walking in bare feet has real benefits, but others are myths

There is a lot of talk about the benefits of hanging out with barefoot. Since strengthening the muscles from legs to decrease stress and anxiety, going through the improvement of circulation and the reinforcement of immune system.

That is what is said, but what is the truth in it? Now that the good weather is coming in the northern hemisphere, walk without shoes, at least at home, it will start to be much more frequent. We can do it simply for fun; Although, if they also tell us that it is healthy, we will do it with more enthusiasm. However, not all of those wonderful properties are true. It will not hurt us, as long as it is not done on garbage or a surface with crystals, but it will not be that panacea that we are waiting for.

Barefoot children

Children are the target audience for the council of walking with bare feet. Especially when they are starting to walk.

They won’t catch a cold from walking barefoot in winter

This is due, on the one hand, to the fact that it improves proprioception. This concept refers to the ability to feel the relative position of the different parts of the body, as well as their movement. In short, a better perception of the space in which they are is promoted.

Furthermore, it appears to have some benefit on the development of the foot arch and the muscles of the lower extremities.

Some parents are reluctant to carry their children barefoot for fear of colds. However, there is ample scientific evidence that this is not the case. This is because the cold is caused by certain respiratory viruses As the rhinovirus. Therefore, the transmission is similar to that of the cause of COVID. It is given from one infected person to another, either through respiratory droplets or by touching contaminated objects and then bringing the hands to the mucous membranes. We have the perception that cold, through the feet or in any other way, is related to getting colds and the flu.

The reason is that it is in winter when these pathogens circulate the most and also that they can infect more easily mucous membranes irritated by cold. But it is not the direct cause, so walking in bare feet is not a problem.

It could even be a benefit, as some children who maintained this habit from a very young age have been shown to have fewer colds when they are older. However, as the pediatrician explained to Hypertextual Gloria Colli, “It is not clear if it is causal or a simple coincidence”.

The same is the case with the recommendation to take children without shoes or socks to lower their fever. It could be a physical method to lower the temperature, such as cold water baths, but there is not enough evidence that it is really useful.

Therefore, the only thing that is entirely clear to children is that they will not get a cold from wearing bare feet and that it could be beneficial when they are starting to walk.

Photo by Johnny McClung on Unsplash

What about adults?

There are no scientific studies that corroborate most of the properties that are attributed to walking barefoot for adults. For example, it will not improve your mood nor will it decrease anxiety. Perhaps, if you walk barefoot on the beach, you feel better emotionally. But it will be to be spending a good day at the beach with friends. Not because of not wearing shoes. Like that, there are many supposed benefits that do not really have an explanation.

Walking with bare feet does not improve mood or reduce anxiety

Yes, locomotor benefits have been seen in athletes. For example, in statements to Health Line, the podiatrist and surgeon Bruce pinker He explained that shoes can prevent us from using certain muscle groups that help us strengthen our entire body.

In addition, it improves control of foot position and balance and “helps maintain an adequate range of motion in the legs. foot and ankle joints, as well as adequate strength and stability within the muscles and ligaments ”.

In any case, it should be noted that, although there are many studies in children, in adults they are much scarcer, especially over 50 years. Therefore, more research is needed to discern if there really are noticeably different effects than wearing a suitable sports shoe.

And pseudoscience arrived

Voucher. We already know that there are benefits for children and for adult athletes. But what about the rest?

Although it can, as with children’s fever, give itself some anecdotal benefit from the cold, the truth is that the advantages attributed to it at a general level come mostly from earthing, also known as grounding. This concept refers to the procedure by which, when we stop wearing rubber-soled shoes, we promote that the electrons from Earth flow through our body, mitigating inflammation caused by free radicals.

Earthing defends walking barefoot so that electrons from the Earth flow through our body

Although in recent years it has been sold as a concept with scientific evidence, as it is supported by several studies, it is still a pseudoscience if we analyze it.

First, all of these studies are small, with few participants, and typically very poor methodological design.

On the other hand, if we go back to the history of earthing, we will find that it all started when a retired executive named Clint oberHe realized that shoes made of synthetic materials are becoming more and more frequent and that this could be related to the increase in the incidence of certain diseases. We already have a guru. There is no pseudoscience that does not have it.

But the thing does not stop there. The man did not limit himself only to transmit his illumination and leave everything in the hands of science. Since he created earthing in 1998, has taken the opportunity to design all kinds of products that facilitate the flow of electrons. It is no longer enough to go barefoot. There’s also mattresses and pillows that help everything to flow much better while we sleep. And, incidentally, the money flows through your pocket.

But let’s get back to science. Does this all make sense? Basically, what describes this phenomenon is something like the grounding of electrical systems. It is suggested that if we do not go barefoot or do not use these conductive products we will be totally isolated. However, it is enough to see how the hair stands on end due to static electricity on certain occasions to know that they do flow. Go if they flow.

In addition, it reduces all our problems to free radicals. These are very reactive molecules, resulting from the different biological processes that occur in our cells. The fact that they are very reactive is due to the fact that they have unpaired electrons. For a molecule to be stable it must have the electrons of its outermost shells paired. If any are left loose, they will react with other nearby molecules, stealing electrons from them. When this occurs within an equilibrium it is not dangerous. In fact, free radicals are partly necessary for the correct functioning of our body. However, over time they can accumulate in cells. That is when they are related to phenomena such as cellular aging or even diseases such as cancer. To avoid this imbalance, the substances antioxidants.

The process of stealing electrons by free radicals is known as oxidation. As its name suggests, antioxidants prevent this from happening; for example, donating those electrons that are needed to stabilize the molecules. They can be easily taken in the diet, through a multitude of foods.

Photo by Andrew Tanglao on Unsplash

But we must not forget that we only seek not to generate an excess of free radicals. We do not want to eliminate them, as they also fulfill functions in the body. Therefore, even if what earthing advocates were true, it would not be necessary, since we do not need a constant and excessive supply of electrons to eliminate any that are unpaired.

So no, rubber soles won’t do us any harm. As for wearing bare feet around the house, it can be very nice now that the heat is on. Even if you like to do it in winter you can be calm, because you will not catch a cold. Little more. It is true that there are publications that affirm that it helps to strengthen the immune system, because by not wearing shoes the energy of the Earth flows through us and helps us to revitalize ourselves. But that, as the definition itself shows, does not have any scientific evidence.

