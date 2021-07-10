Walking Dead and Ironcast free at Epic Games

Already in the middle of summer, and in the middle of the holiday period, the one that seems not to rest is Epic Games, which for another week continues to offer us new free games, passing this week through two titles as varied as Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead and Ironcast, which will offer us a fun way to keep our brain active during these days.

As always, both games will be available and redeemable through the Epic Games Store, so we will only have to log in with our Epic account, access both game tabs (Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead and Ironcast), and complete the complete purchase process.

We can also add them directly from desktop app, where they will appear in a small pop-up at the top of the home, which will redirect us to the pages of these free games without having to resort to the web browser.

Once again, remember that like the rest of the free games offered in the Epic Games Store, these can only be exchanged for free for one week, being the new deadline next Thursday 15 July until 4:59 p.m. (peninsula time).

Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead

A curious title that combines the classic and challenging puzzle game of Bridge Constructor with the post-apocalyptic universe of the walkers of the AMC series.

Join a group of survivors in their fight against hordes of undead walkers and a hostile human community. Build bridges and other buildings in gloomy landscapes and destroyed structures. Team up with beloved characters like Daryl, Michonne, and Eugene, and create safe paths for the series’ iconic vehicles.

Use moving level items, explosives, and decoys to your advantage as you lead walkers into death traps and guide your survivors to safe areas. Enjoy physics-based frenzy and ragdoll-like animations as walkers succumb to gravity.

Minimum requirements Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead

Operating system: Windows 8

Processor: Any 3 GHz processor



Memory: 4 GB RAM

GPU: Unspecified

Storage: 400 MB free disk space

Directx: Version 10

Ironcast

Relive an entertaining and interesting alternative history of the 1880s, through these strategic turn-based battles set in the purest style of the Jewels titles.

Inspired by Victorian science fiction writers like HG Wells and Jules Verne, the story takes us to a time when refined men and women in top hats and bonnets control gigantic war machines and smash enemies. of the British Empire. Take control of a 7 meter high walking vehicle, called Ironcast, and face an invading enemy force.

In the combats you will have to generate resource nodes to start up the various systems and weapons. Think carefully about how to use the nodes: you can use them to launch an offensive to disable and destroy your opponents or, if you think a hail of bullets is about to fall on you, you can use them to defend yourself.

Ironcast minimum requirements

Operating system: Windows 7 (32-bit)

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E8500 3.16 GHz or equivalent



Memory: 4 GB RAM

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GT 430 or AMD Radeon HD 5550

Storage: 35 GB of free disk space

Directx: Version 11

.