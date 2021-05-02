walking and with the family

Walking, doing sports, resting, Being with their families and even an institutional act are the activities that the six main candidates for the Community of Madrid for the May 4 elections plan to do this Monday, during the day of reflection, after an intense campaign.

Ángel Gabilondo (PSOE) has reserved the day to “serve those he wants” and spend the day with his family to see, among others, to his grandson Mauro, who is three months old and “not yet” has been able to hold him.

However, it will make a parenthesis to visit the hotel in which the electoral night will follow.

Mónica García (Más Madrid) will take advantage of the morning to take a walk through the Retiro park with members of her candidacy and the rest of the day will spend it in the mountains of Madrid with his family (he has three small children)

Pablo Iglesias (United We Can) will spend the day of reflection with his family. In addition, it will also give a walk through the mountains of Madrid accompanied by the UP candidates for the Madrid Assembly Isa Serra, Serigne Mbaye, Alejandra Jacinto and Jesús Santos.

Without leaving her institutional facet, Isabel Díaz Ayuso (PP), as president of the Community, plans a morning visit to the Data Processing and Dissemination Center that has been installed in Ifema, from which the device of the regional elections on May 4, and in the afternoon he will rest, take a walk and be with your family.

Edmundo Bal (Cs) will take advantage to play sports, something that he has missed during the campaign weeks due to the intensity of the agenda, and that he usually does on a daily basis, sources from his campaign team assure.

After running a few 14 kilometers along the cycling ring that he has close to home, he will eat as a family and, in the afternoon, he will spend time with fellow party members to “have a few beers”, among which will be deputies in Congress whom he has also seen less in the campaign.

Rocío Monasterio (Vox) will dedicate the day to being with her family (she has four children between the ages of 19 and 9) and to play with his dog.