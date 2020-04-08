During the confinement, several initiatives emerged on social networks aim to facilitate the stay at home, although not all of them are welcome. The rapper Tory Lanez made on his Instagram a direct of a strip show that the footballers of the English team did not want to miss Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford Y Kyle walker. His presence did not go unnoticed by the English press, which has not hesitated to criticize them for setting such a bad example.

The Sun has published photographs of that direct and has echoed the comment of a viewer. “I don’t think England coach Gareth Southgate or players’ club managers fall in love with their stars, who participate in these kinds of sex shows. At least Walker and company follow the isolation rules, ”he wrote when he saw Sancho, Rashford and Kyle Walker in the audience.

Another scandal for Walker

It should be noted that Kyle Walker had to apologize recently after skipping the quarantine. The Manchester City footballer left his home to attend a sex party with a friend and two prostitutes. One of the guests at said party assured that Walker He invited her and her partner to a three-hour sex session.

“I want to apologize for my decision last week“Said the defender. “I understand that my position as a professional soccer player obliges me to a responsibility as a model of society. I apologize to my family, friends, club, fans and the public for disappointing them, “he added. It is surprising that days after saying these words, Kyle Walker was hunted with Jadon Sancho already Marcus Rashford witnessing a striptease, in the eyes of everyone, on Instagram.