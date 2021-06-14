Walker Buehler achieves unmatched mark for Dodger since 1946

The stellar starting pitcher of the Dodgers of the Angels, Walker Buehler, set an unmatched mark in the recent century among pitchers in the Los Angeles organization, following his mark since the 2020 season of 22 straight starts without losses.

After the victory of the Dodgers over the Texas Rangers during Sunday afternoon hours, Walker Buehler took the honors of victory, setting a 6-0 mark in the current campaign of MLB, achieving a no-game loss milestone unmatched by any pitcher in his franchise, at least in about 75 years.

Kirby Higbe’s streak of 23 straight starts without a loss represents the longest mark for any pitcher in the United States. Dodgers, who participated in almost five seasons with the Brooklyn Dodgers (at that time) between the campaigns of 1941 to 1946 and part of four games in 1947, ceasing to participate in 1944 and 1945, going to the Second World War as a military man.

The pitcher’s active streak of 22 starts in a row Walker Buehler, would mean the second-best no-loss streak for any pitcher in the Dodgers in its history, registering the start of this streak since August 22, 2021, the highest statistic without lost games of a dodger in the recent century, in addition to being able to make this mark of his in two other games.

The Dodgers They managed to emerge victorious in the third game of their series against the Rangers in the MLB, managing to take the first and last game of the series, this last with a score of 5-3, with an opening of six innings and five strikeouts in which Walker Buehler it is catapulted into the history of the game of ball and bat.