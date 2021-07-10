Walk and conquer, Daniella Chávez in dress with openings | INSTAGRAM

Lately the beautiful Chilean model, Daniella Chávez, has shown her great taste for dresses with pronounced openings, some that are quite curious and that manage to make her loyal fans enjoy her charms wholesale.

This time we will address a few videos in which the beautiful influencer appears walking like a runway model with this cute black dress and with some sneakers that combined perfect in addition to all those accessories which you use to combine.

In the first of the links we can see Daniella walking right towards the camera and wearing her charms for the second of the clips she appears in front of a mirror demonstrating the results of the Gym with some heart-stopping squares for the third of the videos, he appears talking on a pink phone and taking a Refreshing drink.

Each of the clips is more flirtatious than the previous one and the last one is a very funny one in which he poses next to a red teddy bear, some interesting images that we did not expect but that were well received by his millions of fans.

Of course the young woman shared all of this through her stories, a very interesting section where he is always in constant communication with his fans sharing a lot of his life.

This time she was showing us the beautiful view she has from her balcony, as well as receiving some flowers as a gift and showing them off to us by showing off with them.

In addition, yesterday he spent most of his afternoon on the beach sunning himself right on a lounge chair where he managed to get the tan that he was showing us in the clips already mentioned.

Of course, she also shares with us everything she eats and looks quite healthy as well as being toasting as usual to celebrate that she is alive and that everything is going quite well for her.

