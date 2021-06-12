WALES VS SWITZERLAND, EURO 2020, GROUP PHASE, TODAY, JUNE 12

Here we tell you where watch live Y FREE, the match between Wales vs Switzerland, in mourning corresponding to the group stage of Euro 2020, the game will be played this Saturday, June 12.

PREVIOUS

Switzerland has a good record against Wales and will want to start Euro 2020 with a win as their next two group matches are against Turkey and Italy.

Wales are expected to have trouble in Group A, but Wales defied the odds at the last European Championship when they reached the semi-finals, so they cannot be ruled out.

This will be Wales’ second appearance at the Euro. Wales last played the European Championship in 2016, when they surpassed all expectations by reaching the semi-finals!

Welsh will play before Swiss in the Baku Olympic Stadium at 08:00 hours Mexico in mourning corresponding to the Euro 2020 group stage

WALES VS SWITZERLAND Schedules

United States: 09:00 AM (ET) / 07:00 AM (PT)

Mexico: 08:00

Ecuador: 08:00

Colombia: 08:00

Peru: 08:00

Argentina: 09:00

Chile: 08:00

TRANSMISSION LINKS

