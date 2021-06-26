Wales vs Denmark: Schedule, where to watch and likely line-up for the round of 16 of the European Championship

The round of 16 of Euro 2021 will start this Saturday and the National Team of Wales and Denmark will do the honors at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam At 11:00 a.m. (Central Time) game that you can follow through the Sky Sports signals.

Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey They are the figures of the Welsh ‘dragons’, who are their main virtue, yet aware of their virtues and limitations, and dream of repeating the success of 2016, when they became the great revelation when they reached the semifinal.

Denmark, enlarged in the last meeting after overcoming the ‘shock’ of the medical problem of Christian eriksen, is in a position to confirm the forecasts to be the revelation this time.

This is getting good! Defined matches of the round of 16 in # EURO2020 (so far) Wales vs Denmark

Italy vs Austria pic.twitter.com/VcAdCSQKvW – Goal in Spanish (@Goal_en_espanol) June 21, 2021

Probable lineups:

Welsh:

Ward; Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Ampadu, Allen; Bale, Ramsey, James; Moore Penalty received: Davies, Mepham, Moore

Denmark:

K. Schmeichel, A. Christensen, S. Kjaer. J. Vestergaard, D. Wass, P. Højbjerg, T. Delaney, J. Mæhle, M. Braithwaite, M. Damsgaard, and Y. Poulsen.

