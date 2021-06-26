Wales vs Denmark: Official line-ups for the round of 16 of Euro 2021

The round of 16 of Euro 2021 will start this Saturday and the National Team of Wales and Denmark will do the honors at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam At 11:00 a.m. (Central Time) game that you can follow through the Sky Sports signals.

The Wales team ended In second place in Group A behind Italy, the Welsh reaped 4 points, the product of a victory, a draw and a defeat.

Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey They are the figures of the Welsh ‘dragons’, who are their main virtue, yet aware of their virtues and limitations, and dream of repeating the success of 2016, when they became the great revelation when they reached the semifinal.

This is getting good! Defined matches of the round of 16 in # EURO2020 (so far) Wales vs Denmark

Italy vs Austria pic.twitter.com/VcAdCSQKvW – Goal in Spanish (@Goal_en_espanol) June 21, 2021

Denmark, for their part, finished the Eurocup group stage in second place in Group B, with just three units, the product of one win and two losses.

Denmark, enlarged in the last meeting after overcoming the ‘shock’ of Christian Eriksen’s medical problem, is in a position to confirm the forecasts of being the revelation this time.

Lineups:

Welsh:

Ward (PO) B. Davies Rodon Allen Ramsey Bale (C) Moore C. Roberts Morrell James Mepham

Denmark:

Schmeichel (PO) Vestergaard Kjær (C) Mæhle Christensen Delaney Braithwaite Dolberg Damsgaard Stryger Højbjerg

