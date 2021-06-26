Wales vs Denmark: Kasper Dolberg’s goal in the round of 16 of Euro 2021

The round of 16 of Euro 2021 started at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, where Gareth Bale’s Welsh National Team maintains its illusions along with the Danish team of going to the Quarterfinals of the most important tournament at the national team level. of the Old Continent.

Denmark’s Selction surprised Wales with a tremendous goal from Kasper Dolberg, the 23-year-old Nice striker with whom the Danish team dreams of reaching the quarter-finals of the European Championship.

The number 12 of the Danish National Team received the ball after a series of touches from the Denmark average, the Nice forward drove and the space was opened to shoot from outside the area and score a goal.

