Wales goals and highlights

06/26/2021 at 8:21 PM CEST

The first classified to the quarterfinals of the European Championship came out today at the Johan Cruyff Arena of the duel between Denmark and Wales. The Danes took the prize after thrashing, thrashing and disappearing an unrecognizable Welsh team. Barça player Martin Braithwaite contributed to the display of his team with the fourth goal that sealed the win, in addition to promoting the second with a center-assist that was rebound by Kasper Dolberg, another of the protagonists of the afternoon with his double.

GAL

DIN

Welsh

Ward; C. Roberts (Williams, 40 ‘), Rodon, Mepham, Davies; Morrell (Wilson, 59 ‘), Allen; James (Brooks, 78 ‘), Ramsey, Bale; Moore (T. Roberts, 78 ‘).

Denmark

Schmeichel; Christensen, Kjaer (Andersen, 77 ‘), Vestergaard; Stryger Larsen (Boilesen, 77 ‘), Hojbjerg, Delaney (Jensen, 59’), Maehle; Damsgaard (Norgaard, 59 ‘), Dolberg (Cornelius, 66’), Braithwaite.

Goals

0-1 M. 27 Dolberg. 0-2 M. 49 Dolberg. 0-3 M. 88 Maehle. 0-4 M. 90 Braithwaite.

Referee

Daniel Siebert (Germany). TA: Rodon (26 ‘), Moore (40’), Brooks (80 ‘), Bale (90’). TR: Wilson (90 ‘).

Incidents

Eighth finals. Johan Cruyff Arena. 16,000 viewers.

After a more favorable start to the ‘Dragons’, after half an hour of play a Damsgaard ball found Dolberg, who produced a precise mid-range shot adjusted to the right of the goal with which he added the first in the afternoon for the Nordics and the eighth in his personal account with Denmark.

The Danish they grew with the goal, and were able to increase their advantage minutes later in another play of beautiful technical invoice in which the Damsgaard-Dolberg connection worked again. The Sampdoria midfielder delivered short for the Nice striker, who tried to spur it.

Shortly after, with a Wales losing to defender Connor Roberts, injured by stretching his leg in a run down the wing, Maehle forgave second at the break. The goal that was around the goal of Wales would arrive at the beginning of the second half, with a deep run through the wing of Martin Braithwaite, whose low center ran into defender Neco Williams, who failed to clear and left the ball for Dolberg, who drilled, with class, Danny Ward’s goal in the 48th minute.

With the Welsh national team dismantled, Denmark could make the third with a volley from Mathias Jensen that licked the post of the Johan Cruyff Arena, where about 4,000 Nordics cheered Dolberg when he was replaced by Andreas Conrnelius with twenty minutes remaining.

But the Danes knew how to wait while Wales burned their last cartridges and in the final minutes turned a solid victory into a win, with a goal on 89 from Maehle, which shot the Welsh goal to make it 0-3 on the scoreboard, and with a last goal from Braithwaite on the verge of offside in 94 for the final 0-4.