In the book Astor Piazzolla. As a memoir, the great Argentine tango player embedded a phrase for eternity: “I can tell a story about angels, but it would not be the true story. Mine is devils mixed with angels and a little mean. You have to have something of everything to go on in life ”.

But even that assumed confluence of light and darkness did not help his good friend Waldo de los Ríos (Buenos Aires, 1934). So that Monday March 28, 1977, after having spent the weekend gorging on valiums, libriums, aneuroles and other somniferous and antidepressant genealogy to appease the unbearable, the composer, arranger and pianist from Buenos Aires settled in Spain grabbed the shotgun Fabarm -Brescia, entered the bedroom of his mansion in El Olivar, in the Conde de Orgaz urbanization in Madrid, and shot himself below the chin and came out the top of the head. He was 42 years old. I had it all. Success, fame, money, friends … and also an almost permanent state of agitation and melancholy against which almost everything was useless.

Seven years earlier, he had become an international star after adapting the fourth movement of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony and creating for Himpavox the Hymn to Joy that, in the voice of a very young Miguel Ríos, rose to number one of the lists of 12 countries (in the United Kingdom it was number two, only behind the Rolling Stones).

That he did as Waldo de los Ríos. But before and after the thunderous success of the Hymn, from the mid-sixties to the mid-seventies and under the pseudonym Frank Ferrar, Oswaldo Nicolás Ferraro Gutiérrez —that was his real name— became an arranger in a true success factory in the field of Spanish light song and pop. His list of hits does not cease to impress, in a historical context —that of Franco’s final stretch— which is also that of the setting up of an authentic Spanish music and record industry: what some called the Hispavox years.

His are the arrangements of The Song of the Drummer, the Christmas Carol that on Christmas 1965 confirmed the stardom of a new phenomenon called Raphael, with whom he also collaborated on songs such as Balada triste de trumpeta, Aleluya del silencio or A mi manera. And those of the song In a new world, with which Karina was second in the Eurovision Song Contest of 1971. Her are also the I am a rebel and the Why do you leave by Jeanette, the When you caress me by Mari Trini and La vida It remains the same, which he created together with Julio Iglesias in 1968. Or the versions he adapted for songs by Jacques Brel, Charles Aznavour or Mina for the Argentine singer-songwriter Alberto Cortez. And even a version of Your name tastes like grass from Serrat, which by the way did not please the Noi del Poble Sec, who always had more than stiff with the Argentine composer and arranger.

Waldo de los Ríos, during a rehearsal at the Hispavox label studios in Madrid. Leemage Afp (Contact)

All of this and much more is provided by the journalist and writer from Granada, based in Malaga, Miguel Fernández, in his book Defying Oblivion. Waldo de los Ríos. The biography (Rocaeditorial), a true journalistic-sentimental scalpel of the character and his time to which he has dedicated almost three years of work. The work reaches digital bookstores today (8.99 euros), and the date of its distribution in physical bookstores will depend, like all ongoing Spanish publishing plans, on the evolution of the coronavirus crisis.

The publication of the book takes place just as the 50th anniversary of the Hymn to Joy is celebrated, an event that will serve as a pretext for the Warner label to proceed to an authentic record resurrection of Waldo de los Ríos. Specifically, a compilation of his work in CD format and the digital remastering and reissue of some of his famous soundtracks, such as that of the television series Curro Jiménez, or those of the films by his close friend Chicho Ibáñez Serrador La residence o ¿ Who can kill a child? (He also composed the one for the horror series Histories for not sleeping and the one for the contest Un, two, three, both also by Ibáñez Serrador). Other announced projects, although not fully confirmed, are a documentary about the musician’s life on TVE and a live concert by the RTVE Orchestra.

“Waldo had always attached great importance to silver, but at the beginning of the 1970s, the extraordinary success of the Hymn to Joy made him a millionaire, with all the tics, contradictions, obsessions and hobbies of those who treasure a fortune “Miguel Fernández writes in the 28th chapter of the book. But it does not seem to be the money to esuertas the only reason of his troubled personal life. The persistent artistic dissatisfaction; the feeling of guilt for having given in to the trade arrangements in the face of his old experimentalist concerns; the stormy relationship with his wife, the writer and actress Isabel Pisano, and with his own mother, the Argentine singer Martha de los Ríos, and above all the difficult and distressing assumption of latent homosexuality (including his relationships with “mannered young people in places picturesque Madrid ”, as a chronicle of the newspaper EL PAÍS said in 1976) erected the ruin that his life became.

Waldo de los Ríos (right) holds with Miguel Ríos the gold record achieved by the international sales of the ‘Hymn to joy’, in an image taken in Vienna. Kristian Bissuti

“The immense loneliness, and the forgetfulness, and the contempt that surrounded him on the part of some who did not forgive him for bringing classical music to the people, made him succumb, to be a victim of himself. Depression today is part of our day to day and it is, but at that time it was eccentric, “explains the author of Challenging oblivion on a terrace in La Carihuela, Torremolinos. There, in the gardens of the legendary Hotel Pez Espada, which still stands practically as it was then, Waldo de los Ríos spent an entire summer acting as head of the group he had formed, Los Waldos, before clients such as Juan Domingo Perón, Sean Connery, Frank Sinatra or Ava Gardner.

Miguel Fernández believes that there is “an emotional debt of a whole generation of Spanish music fans with that man, who was sometimes transgressor and sometimes conventional.” All that and a few other things made him dive into the turbulent life of Waldo de los Ríos. “I was always a music lover from the Hispavox era and from the music of that time, which was later buried by the Transition and the Movida”, he details. “But the real reason was that in late 2015 my father died. And I began to think about on what basis could I speak to evoke my father’s time. And in 2017 I went to tour Canada by car, and one day suddenly the Hymn to Joy began to play on the car radio. I said to myself: Este This, this was my father’s time! ”.

In his memoir, Things I Always Wanted to Tell You, Miguel Ríos recalls the genesis, in Hispavox’s gigantic Study 1 of the Hymn: “Damn, I thought, this makes me sing an old song”. His skepticism towards that musical challenge for which he was not originally called was monumental (before him, Tommy Carbia and Alberto Cortez were the candidates). It was not, of course, the music that Miguel Ríos was looking for in 1970 and yet… “In those days, I was closer to Johnny Rivers and John Lee Hooker than Beethoven, of course. Classical music had no appeal to a militant rocker. It was the enemy. But the success of the Hymn to Joy, without a doubt, is what has allowed me to maintain a career of almost six decades. It was a nutritional miracle and, without a doubt, the one that gave me the opportunity to continue on stage and grow as an artist and as a person. But it was as accidental as the first prize in the lottery, ”recalls today, 50 years later, the rocker from Granada.

Waldo de los Ríos and his wife, Isabel Pisano, at their Madrid home in the 70s.

Miguel Fernández has spent almost three years immersed in the project of his book and the character fell… at times. “I admire the creator, the way he had of dreaming music, someone of enormous talent …, and then there is the tormented man who is afraid of the Law on Social Danger and the Francoist repressive apparatus. Sexually, he found answers as he released himself. If he lives two or three more years, the synthesizers would have been there, the electronic music that he adored, the movida, the gays …, but he was late to everything. Or rather, he left too soon. If he gets to wait a bit, the time that came was the time that he dreamed of. “

Cover of the book by Miguel Fernández. Editorial rock

He has come to persecute the footprint of all those who knew from near or far the musician who today rests in the Buenos Aires cemetery of La Chacarita. He has reconstructed these routes of a winter Madrid, the same ones Waldo de los Ríos did so many times, from his mansion in the north of Madrid to Café Gijón; and from there to the Manila cafeteria along the Gran Vía; and from there to Bocaccio, Waldo de los Ríos night-ethyl-sexual refuge; and from there to his house in El Olivar, “a metaphor for solitude”, or to the apartment in the Prague Tower to meet his lover. The book is a chronicle of the light and black holes of a character trapped in his complex psyche. A personage who abstained —except for two or three exceptions, in the case of Rafael Trabucchelli, his traveling companion in the adventure of the Hymn to Joy— from spinning bonds of friendship with the professionals with whom he worked. On the other hand, he did have them with music greats like Astor Piazzolla, Michel Legrand or Lalo Schifrin.

One of the singers with whom he collaborated was Raphael, who explains this way from Bogotá, where he is on a scale of his RESinphónico tour, his experience with the arranger: “Waldo was a genius who did wonderful and difficult things, especially for the time . Hymn to joy, Hallelujah of silence, Nana of dawn, Watercolor of the river… that is, songs with impressive arrangements ”. Raphael has no problem recognizing the artistic debt that a part of his triumphant career maintains with the character: “Look, The drummer’s song, Sad trumpet ballad, In my way, Clown…, the responsibility of Waldo de los Ríos in All those great successes of mine was vital. Without those arrangements, those songs would not have been what they were. The songs he arranged sounded very strong, very tremendous, in a golden age of Spanish music that I keep with affection ”.

The progressive change in musical tastes and the evolution of the recording industry were moving Waldo de los Ríos away from the memory of the people, to the point that shortly after his death, almost nobody was talking about him anymore. But those who worked with him and thanks to him to a great extent ended up triumphing in the musical circus, they do remember him. This is the case of Jeanette, that languid girl with beautiful eyes and the French accent that would not have existed as a phenomenon of light song without the arrangements of Waldo de los Ríos, and specifically in the song I am a rebel, a whole youthful hymn – and certainly sweetened — at the start of the 1970s. In fact, she was one of the last people to share a long time with the musician. “I was in Paris triumphing with my song Why are you leaving and one night when he was there we met for dinner together. We went to the Sherwood restaurant, a superchic place. Waldo was phenomenal, there was nothing to think that just two weeks later he was going to shoot himself in the head. ”

That dinner would have certain uncomfortable consequences for Jeanette. Someone photographed them together that night in Paris, and when the police arrived at the El Olivar mansion they found that image on the nightstand of Waldo de los Ríos, with which the singer had to explain what her exact relationship with the dead and for what reason they had recently seen each other. “He was a depressed person, he had a stormy life and he didn’t like getting old, he had a Peter Pan complex,” says the London-born singer.

Great, precocious, cyclothymic, excessive, elusive, repressed, egotistical, tender, unbearable. So was Waldo de los Ríos. He became a millionaire adapting Beethoven, Mozart and the stars of the Spanish song. He recovered the old Argentine folklore. He drove Maserati and Lamborghini cars at 200 kilometers per hour. He directed before the Queen of England. He said “no” to Stanley Kubrick when the director asked him to compose the soundtrack for A Clockwork Orange. And in the end he said “no” to himself. One shot killed everything. With the light. With the darkness.