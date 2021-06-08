Waking up an hour earlier is key to avoiding depression, study shows

Seizing the day early can help patients with depression get through the darkest moments of their illness.

The days turn into a lethargy. Time loses its rhythm, has it been a couple of days, a week or has it already been a month? It seems that colors lose their intensity. Sometimes the food all tastes the same. The severity increases if you do not get out of bed: starting a new day does not make sense. Even more when getting out is a pandemic-type impediment. This is depression: a heavy and haunting shadow without a face. The key to beating her, however, could lie in the sleep hygiene.

Respecting the personal chronotype helps fight depression

A recent study carried out by the University of Colorado, in Boulder, in collaboration with Harvard and other American academic institutions highlights that the chronotype of people is a determining factor in their risk of suffering from depression. This is the a person’s propensity to sleep better at certain parts of the day, divided into 24 hours.

There are people who naturally prefer to get up early, as well as others who are more productive in the afternoon. Some more find their peak of activity during the nights. This is how the chronotype operates which, if properly respected, is Definitive to lead a healthy mental life.

Beginning with the pandemic, people’s sleep schedules naturally adjusted to their own preferences. As the new normal sets in, these new patterns are frustrated as people have to go out to work again. The implications, according to the researchers, can be severe if not addressed promptly.

Beat the bed hug

The study emphasizes that there is a intimate relationship between time and quality of sleep with mood of people. If deep rest is not achieved, it is unlikely that people will be able to perform optimally throughout the day. Even more so if this trend is repeated, according to Celine Vetter, assistant professor of integrative physiology at CU Boulder:

“How much sooner do we need to change people to see a benefit?” said the lead author. “We found that even an hour before bedtime is associated with a significantly lower risk of depression.”

However, the investigation revealed that not everything is discipline. While is true that Conscious sleep hygiene is essential To avoid this type of mental disorder, it is a reality that our time preference is genetically determined. The researchers found that the so-called “Clock gene” influences the chronotype of people.

With a sample of a database of up to 850 thousand peopleresearchers found that those who wake up earlier can make the most of the day. In addition, they are less likely to fall into depression. “But for those in the intermediate range or the night range,” the authors note, “it would probably be helpful go to bed an hour earlier“.

What does the sleep schedule have to do with it?

The key is in the light of day. Previous research highlights the fact that increased sun exposure triggers positive hormonal reactions for the body. Having a biological clock according to the passage of the sun, therefore, encourages the body to feel good.

Not only that. On a social level, it is best perceived that people can be productive early. Iyas Daghlas, co-lead author of the study, detailed that the social factor is determining also in these dynamics:

“We live in a society that is designed for people in the morning, and people in the afternoon often feel like they’re in a constant state of misalignment with that social clock,” he explained.

Daghlas says more in-depth studies are still lacking regarding the impact of sunlight on the risk of depression. However, you are confident that your research is a step forward for determine this causal relationship between sleep and depression.

