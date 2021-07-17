Wake up doubts Ricky Martin on Instagram with black outfit

Ricky Martin awakens doubts on Instagram with black outfit | Instagram

The husband of Jwan yosef and father of four children, Ricky Martin, recently shared a photograph with which he would leave several of his followers in anticipation of new projects. What else is coming for the acclaimed?King of latin pop“.

Former soap opera actor, Ricky Martin, who in recent days, expressed his outrage at the reaction of several of his followers after the celebration of the movement “Lgbt“, reappears again and shares a photo on his Instagram account.

The father of twins Valentino, Matteo, Lucía and Renn Martin- Yosef, Ricky Martin, He reappears with a totally black outfit in which he stands out for having long vinyl shorts, a hangover shirt, jacket, ankle boots and socks.

The “Puerto Rican” appears walking towards the camera while dragging what appears to be a white parachute in the middle of the black and white snapshot which he accompanied with a message:

JUMP AND FEARLESS, Martin wrote in the post where he tagged the team involved in what appears to be a new surprise from the San Juan native …. @ lofficielhommesitalia @nicolaswagnerphoto @dvlstylist @thecooljoey @hanicbeauty #TB, were the tags that can be seen in the most recent post of the music idol.

Not many days ago, Enrique Martin Morales, who is characterized as a “loving father” with his four children, recently starred in a new magazine publication called “BUENAVIDA”.

After the controversy that sparked the cover that he starred in with his spouse Jwan Yosef, in addition to other photographs in which he is very close to his partner, it was on this occasion that the endearing “former member of Menudo” reappeared alone in this recent edition.

Martin Morales, sports a natural look in a white T-shirt and under the heading reads the subtitle “RICKY MARTIN … Focused on wellness”, but in addition the publication promises some other surprises anticipated and of which it would go deeper along of the pages of this issue.

Attentive to what is coming! Thanks to the team of the @buenavidapr magazine on health and well-being. In a few days I will present the secret project that I wrote about a few months ago. Repost from @buenavidapr #buenavidapr #rickymartin #celebridades #bienestar. Photo by: @omarcruzphoto @helgagarciapr @perfect_partners.

He refers to the description of the header with which the 49-year-old star described his post, Enríque Martin Morales who states, he does not rule out becoming a father again, he becomes part of a publication focused on beauty, in addition to the importance of vaccines.

Likewise, Ricky Martin not only raises his voice against what he considers unfair but also becomes the voice that manifests itself in the face of injustices, this, after in recent days he made a strong call for them to turn to see the strong situation of “repression” that exists in Cuba.

This, in addition to other campaigns such as recently Global Citizen Live, a 24-hour charity concert which will be broadcast on digital platforms, radio and television.

What is the Global Citizen Live?

It is an event that seeks to draw attention to the conservation of the planet and world poverty, it will take place on September 25 and can be followed both on platforms and on television channels in various countries such as ABC, FX, etc., and on iHeartRadio, for mention a few.

Other celebrities who have also confirmed their participation are Adam Lambert, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eillish, BTS, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Cold Play, Davido, Demi Lovato, DJ Snake, Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes and The Weeknd according to has informed the organization itself.