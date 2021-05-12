Wakanda Forever will be a very strange movie

Actor Martin Freeman plays Everett K. Ross in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe and is now talking about the movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Martin Freeman became world famous thanks to the series of Sherlock where he gave life to Dr. John Watson. His performance earned him the signing for Marvel studios Interpreting Everett K. Ross on Captain America: Civil War (2016), then reprized the role for Black panther (2018) and his character befriended T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) and Shuri (Martin Freeman). So now it will repeat in the sequel titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

In a recent interview Martin Freeman confirmed that he met with Ryan coogler and found out that it will try Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The actor was very surprised with the story that they will take to the cinema.

“I had a Zoom call with Ryan Coogler, the director and co-writer, about seven or eight weeks ago, I guess. He meticulously explained all the rhythms of my character in the movie. It took me through the movie, but incorporating the rhythms of my character. And some of that was really very strange. Since this movie will be very strange ”. Martin Freeman admitted.

And I think Ryan Coogler could see from the reaction on my face to some of the things he was saying, my face must have been like this. [cara de asombro], because he kept stopping and kept going. He said: Stay with me this is going to work. I think people are in for a real treat with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. I mean we haven’t done it yet, who knows, we could make it horrible. But I hope we don’t, I hope people will be surprised with a whim ”.

The film will have a tribute to Chadwick Boseman.

Without T’Challa, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever it will surely be a very different movie, and Martin Freeman shared his hopes that it would pay a great tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman.

“Obviously the hope is that we do justice to the first film and do justice to the legacy of Chadwick Boseman and hopefully make another good film.”

Marvel studios has not shared any details about who will take over the legacy of Black panther In absence of T’Challa. However, Shuri, Erik killmonger, M’Baku Y Kasper cole are still the most popular possibilities, and rumors suggest that Regé-Jean Page from the series Bridgerton interprets the latter.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released on July 8, 2022. All the films of Marvel studios in which you have participated Martin Freeman can be seen in Disney plus by following this link.