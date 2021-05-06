Wakanda Forever – The News of Chihuahua – Between the lines

The Marvel Universe has finished setting up its cinematic release schedule for Phase 4, following the restructuring caused by the pandemic. He announced it a few days ago with a spectacular video in which, among other things, the new title and logo for Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever was announced. And the design of the letters could be anticipating the arrival of one of the most iconic villains of the imaginary marvelita.

The new official title, Wakanda Forever, doesn’t say much about the film’s plot, which sadly won’t feature Chadwick Boseman after his sudden passing.

However, fans more attentive to detail have warned that the font used, in metallic tones, has little to do with the Black Panther costume and much more with the iconic Doctor Doom armor.

It is true that the metallic letters could be a reference to the vibranium of the Wakanda people, but the rumors about Doctor Doom as the main antagonist have been circulating for months on the network, and the story of the sovereign of Latveria and the King of Wakanda in the Marvel comics is very extensive and complex.

“Shuri became Black Panther after T’Challa nearly died in a battle against Doctor Doom,” wrote a fan on Twitter, recalling the history of both rulers on the staples. “She took his place while Ororo (Storm) took care of him. Who knows what will happen after that, because he eventually came back. But this would be a good movie to focus on Shuri. “

Regardless of whether Doctor Doom appears in Black Panther 2 or not, fans hope that soon the fearsome villain will join the MCU, at the latest in the reboot of Fantastic 4, the only Phase 4 film that does not have a release date. announced.

Victor von Doom, in the comics, is as powerful a threat as Thanos himself. And it is clear that when he makes his appearance, he will not be simply the antagonist of a single movie.

Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to premiere on July 8, 2022.

Source: However