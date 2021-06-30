Wakanda Forever starts production, study confirms

The wait is getting shorter and shorter and the sequel to Black Panther is already underway. This was confirmed by the CEO of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige.

Despite the noticeable absence of Chadwick boseman, the project of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever He has continued. Your director and direct leader, Ryan coogler, has been commanding all operations in Georgia. In fact, despite not being easy to shoot in the state, due to some social protests and conflicts, the filmmaker kept his position firm and rescued the production.

Thus, the ground was preparing for the cast to arrive and start filming. Thus, after a few months of pre-production, Kevin Feige, CEO of Marvel studios confirmed the progress. The project is currently in the productive phase and began with the tasks of photography. After this, it will be time for the cameras to get ready and say: “lights, camera, action.”

In this way, in the global premiere of Black widow, on The Angels, California, the executive spoke with the magazine Variety. In this conversation, the producer revealed one of the most common doubts: What is it like to carry out the sequel to Black Panther without Boseman, after his death? … This is what the businessman said:

“It’s clearly very emotional without Chad. But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and the fans. We will do it in a way that makes Chad proud, ”he said.

With this sentenced, the tape is already with the engines running, in order to reach theaters soon. Not much is known about the plot yet, although theories have already been awakened, just as before each film of ‘La Casa de las Ideas’. There are those who claim that this title will debut characters such as Namor or Storm in the UCM.

The release date for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set for July 2022, two months off its initially budgeted release time.