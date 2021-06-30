Wakanda Forever officially begins filming

Three years ago, the first Black Panther movie became a cultural phenomenon. Now the sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, ha started its production in Atlanta. Through Variety, Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, has officially announced the news that the cameras are already rolling for the film.

Feige also addressed the sad feeling of moving on without Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa. Last summer, Boseman died of colon cancer and Marvel then decided not to recast, that is, not to look for a new actor, to play the character in this second film. Instead, they have always argued that they will address this issue for the film in a way that will respect the actor’s memory, as they have also said that they will not recreate it digitally.

It’s clear that it’s very emotional without Chad, ”says Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and fans. Let’s do it in a way that would make Chad proud.

Ryan Coogler returns to write and direct the sequel. Marvel hasn’t officially confirmed any news about the cast, except that the original cast will return. So we can wait for Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Florence Kasumba and Angela Bassett.

It is also unclear who will be the villain of the sequel. The recent rumors about Namor remain unconfirmed by any official media, despite the fact that he has been associated with actor Tenoch Huerta, one of the new faces announced for the cast of this film. Plot-level details have also been given.

Recall that in addition to this film, Coogler is also developing an original Marvel series for Disney + that will further expand Wakanda and its place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will hit theaters on July 8, 2022.

