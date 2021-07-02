Wakanda Forever: new leak would confirm Namor as the villain and a war with Atlantis – .

The sad news of Chadwick Boseman’s passing didn’t stop Marvel from pursuing their plans for the Black Panther sequel – 90%, and although the plans had to change, director Ryan Coogler is already working hard on a sequel that aims to surpass its predecessor: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Until now the information about the plot was nil, but a leak could have revealed big surprises, the most important being that Namor will be the villain and that Wakanda will face a war with Atlantis.

Namor is a character who appeared in comics in the early 1930s and was acquired in 1938 by Timely Comics, a publisher that was later renamed Marvel Comics. Your story is that of a boy born from the relationship between a human and a princess from the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, does that sound familiar? That’s right, DC Comics’ Aquaman was a copy of Namor, and Warner Bros. beat Disney by releasing Aquaman – 73% in 2018, which was a complete box office success.

There were already rumors that pointed to Namor as the villain of Wakanda Forever, and the Production Weekly leak seems to be a synopsis of the film that makes it very clear where the plot is going, although we will have to wait for it to be officially confirmed, as Wakanda Forever production just started.

A new logline for BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER reveals story details about the film, including that Wakanda & Atlantis will "clash with each other." The excerpt also explains the similarities between the kingdoms history, as well as their experiences with vibranium.

