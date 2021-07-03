Wakanda Forever: new leak would confirm Namor as the villain and a war with Atlantis

The sad news of Chadwick Boseman’s passing didn’t stop Marvel from pursuing plans for the Black Panther sequel – 90%, and although these should have changed, director Ryan Coogler is already working hard on a film that aims to surpass its predecessor: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Until now the information about the plot was nil, but a leak could have revealed big surprises, the most important being that Namor will be the villain and that Wakanda will face a war with Atlantis.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Namor is a character who appeared in comics in the early 1930s and was acquired in 1938 by Timely Comics, a publisher that was later renamed Marvel Comics. Your story is that of a boy born from the relationship between a human and a princess from the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, does that sound familiar? That’s right, DC Comics Aquaman was a copy of Namor, and Warner Bros. beat Disney by releasing Aquaman – 73% in 2018, which was a complete box office success.

There were already rumors that pointed to Namor as the villain of Wakanda Forever, and the Production Weekly leak seems to be a synopsis of the film that makes it very clear where the plot is going, although we will have to wait for it to be officially confirmed, as Wakanda Forever production just started.

A new synopsis for BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER reveals story details about the film, including that Wakanda and Atlantis will ‘collide with each other’. The excerpt also explains the similarities between the history of the kingdoms, as well as their experiences with vibranium.

A new logline for BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER reveals story details about the film, including that Wakanda & Atlantis will “clash with each other.” The excerpt also explains the similarities between the kingdoms history, as well as their experiences with vibranium. 🔱🐾 pic.twitter.com/sD7Q4bgEJ3 – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever News (@bpanthernews) July 1, 2021

Also read: Daniel Brühl believes that the death of Chadwick Boseman was a great loss for the world of cinema

Here is the translation of the text in English:

Both Wakanda and Atlantis are occult civilizations with advanced technology and greater militaristic abilities who decided to separate themselves from the rest of the world for their own safety and, in a way, out of fear. Wakanda feared their technology would be abused. Atlantis feared that the surface dwellers would come and desecrate the mythical city just as they did so many years ago. And their fears are further increased when these two once-hidden nations clash. Wakanda and Atlantis have a surprisingly intertwined history. Wakanda is the only country in the world with access to vibranium. However, rumors of its power spread throughout the world, and Namor’s human father was sent to search for this rare material in Antarctica …

The synopsis not only reveals that we will see Namor and Atlantis at war with Wakanda, it also tells why the underwater kingdom feared the surface would know of their existence. In November of last year it was announced that Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta was joining Wakanda Forever, and less than a month ago the rumor emerged that his role would be that of Namor, and everything indicates that it will be.

Don’t leave without reading: Danai Gurira to star in Wakanda spin-off on Disney Plus

Marvel Studios has big plans and their projects are getting more and more ambitious; Together with the cinematographic productions that conquered the hearts of millions around the world, they have ventured to television with the new series for Disney Plus such as WandaVision – 95%, Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97% and Loki – 96%, but there are many more in development. This year fans will enjoy for the first time four new films, Black Widow – 89%, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The sequel to Black Panther It will hit theaters in July 2022, bringing back much of its predecessor’s cast, including Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Angela Bassett (Ramonda), Letitia Wright (Shuri), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Winston. Duke (M’Baku), and Martin Freeman (Everett K. Ross), among others.